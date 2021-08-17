Veterans Guardian Announces Sponsorship of Veteran Golfers Association

PINEHURST, N.C., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Guardian VA Claim Consulting today announced a sponsorship with the Veteran Golfers Association. The $25,000 donation will allow the Veteran Golfers Association (VGA) to continue bringing Veterans together through golf.

https://www.vgagolf.org/

"Since we are headquartered in Pinehurst North Carolina, we are surrounded by world-renowned golf courses," said Scott Greenblatt, CEO, and Founder of Veterans Guardian. "That being said, it was a no-brainer for us to support an organization that utilizes golf as a form of veteran comradery."

The Veteran Golfers Association is dedicated to enriching the lives of veterans and their family members through the camaraderie and sportsmanship of golf. Every year the VGA hosts more than 450 local tournaments across the country. The VGA develops programs that allow its members to compete, socialize, and remain physically active through the game of golf.

"We are honored that Veterans Guardian has joined our VGA sponsorship family to help us impact more Veteran lives through the game of golf." Said Josh Peyton, VGA President, and CEO.

The Veteran Golfers Association started as an idea amongst Wounded Veterans at the Walter Reed Hospital in Washington, D.C. Several friends would regularly get together to play golf around the area to encourage each other to improve their game while also healing through camaraderie and competition. The VGA was founded in 2014, and currently boasts a membership of over 13,000. The VGA Tour extends over four regions. Since its inception, members have played over 80,000 rounds of golf in over 2,000 tournaments and have conducted five national championships.

"The most represented state in the VGA is North Carolina," said William Taylor, COO of Veterans Guardian "We are proud to support a non-profit that connects with so many veterans in our home state but also brings veterans from around the nation together through the game of golf."

Veterans Guardian is a pre-filling consulting firm helping veterans achieve the disability rating they are medically and ethically eligible for when they file their claim for VA Disability benefits and compensation. They are staffed by a team of fellow veterans and veteran spouses that understand the significant and lasting impacts military service can have on a veteran's physical and mental health. For More Information Visit: https://vetsguardian.com

SOURCE Veterans Guardian

Related Links

vetsguardian.com

