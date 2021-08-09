Veterans, Homelessness, Mental Illness: Kelly Sills Helps St. Vincent De Paul Confront Crisis

BATON ROUGE, La., Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Entrepreneur Kelly Sills recognizes the commendable work of St. Vincent De Paul , a nonprofit organization dedicated to caring for the homeless – many of whom are military veterans.

The United States Department of Veterans Affairs – meant to be a primary resource for veterans – came under scrutiny after the U.S. Government Accountability Office revealed the VA spent just $57,000 of a $6.2 million budget for veteran mental health outreach during fiscal year 2018. Those findings spurred the VA to bolster efforts to help veterans. Still, it often falls on community nonprofits to be the "boots on the ground."

"St. Vincent De Paul is a big part of the heart and soul of Baton Rouge and has been since 1865," said Kelly Sills, who made a financial contribution to the organization. "Faith asks us to help those who need it, to not judge, to be of assistance in this world. St. Vincent De Paul does remarkable things for people who have nowhere else to turn. They represent so much that is good about this area."

"Our mission... encompasses every form of aid which alleviates suffering and promotes dignity and integrity. All races, creeds, colors, origins, castes, opinions and genders are served," according to the organization's website .

There was a pre-pandemic uptick in veteran homelessness that is disconcerting for advocacy groups and those on the frontlines.

Officials from the National Coalition for Homeless Veterans told Military Times that any kind of increase in veteran homelessness should be "unacceptable."

"It is shameful how we treat our heroes. Life can become increasingly difficult as servicemen and women attempt to heal the psychological and physical wounds of war. The answer is not to label them as panhandlers, derelicts or vagabonds and give them a passport out of our communities. They are fellow Americans and more importantly, to paraphrase Matthew 25:40: what we do for the least of these brothers and sisters, we do for God. We should never view our veterans as a liability. We owe them. We need to remember that," said Kelly Sills.

