Veterans Open Clean Juice in Fayetteville in the Service of the Military Community

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Franchise Partners to bring Clean Juice®, the first and only national USDA-certified organic juice bar and food bar franchise, to their community goes to Mark and Julie Mayoras. Today, the Clean Juice doors opened in Fayetteville with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony to kick off a week of grand opening events, including special promotions and discounts. The new Clean Juice store is located at 2735 Freedom Parkway Drive in the Freedom Town Center shopping plaza, where other veterans and military family members own and operate other health and wellness-related businesses, including CoreLife Pilates, YogaSix and Poke Bowl.

At the heart of the Mayoras family's Clean Juice is The Warrior Wall, a dedication to the men and women who have served or are presently serving and defending our freedoms. The Warrior Wall is a reminder that no matter which branch of the military served, soldiers are all bound by honor, loyalty and service to others. The Soldier's Creed begins with, "I am a soldier. I am a warrior and a member of a team." Clean Juice in Fayetteville aims to live up to this creed daily. "The opening of our Clean Juice goes beyond the amazing brand pillars and the all-organic food and beverage options on the menu," said Mark. "We aim to establish personal health and wellness business concepts to support our military members and their families. Clean juice allows me to live the healthiest version of myself and I want others in the community to have easy access to, vine-to-table freshness in their food options, especially in a fast-casual setting."

Mark Served as an enlisted Ranger, then transitioned to commissioned service as a special operations support financial officer with jobs that took him around the world. Mark and his wife have more than 50 years of military service, along with their daughter who is a West Point graduate and combat veteran.

During his military career, Mark noticed there were gaps in services for military families that could significantly enhance their lives, especially those living on or near bases like Fayetteville, right next door to Fort Bragg and Pope Army Airfield. Mark launched Soldiers First Property Management to aid those families, which could help families manage their home assets when relocated to another base. This enabled them to keep the property and grow wealth equity as a rental property. This led Mark to open more businesses to help military families, including Military First Storage, Soldiers First Real Estate, Military Standard Construction, and Warrior Developments.

"Clean Juice is the perfect addition to our overarching goal of ensuring military families have the best options available to them, financially, and now for the betterment of their daily health and nutritional needs," added Mayoras.

"This is an exciting moment for the Mayoras family, and we join them in honoring our military families and the individuals who've dedicated their lives to protecting ours," said Landon Eckles, CEO of Clean Juice. "We could not have imagined a more passionate and dedicated family with the primary focus of serving others to join our brand's historic rise as one of the nation's fastest-growing fast casual restaurants. We are honored to be a part of the Fayetteville community and to expand Clean Juice in our home state of North Carolina."

Clean Juice continues to receive a steady flow of development leads and Discovery Day visits from existing Franchise Partners and new prospects like the Mayoras family who want to bring healthy, organic fast casual food options to their communities. Clean Juice has more than 200 store units in its system, with 131 open and operating and another 70+ in development since it began franchising in 2016.

Landon and Kat Eckles started Clean Juice® in 2016 as the first USDA-certified organic juice and food bar franchise focused on sharing the importance of an organic, plant-based diet. Rooted in the "healthy body and a strong spirit" (3 John 1:2) scripture, Clean Juice® offers only organic cold-pressed juices, smoothies, wraps, sandwiches, açaí bowls, toasts, salads, and other healthy foods in a warm and welcoming retail experience. Professional athlete and philanthropist Tim Tebow became a Franchise Partner after opening his first store in Jacksonville, FL, and is also the first Clean Juice national ambassador. For more information about Clean Juice®, its leadership team, core values, and franchising opportunities, please visit www.cleanjuice.com or www.cleanjuicefranchising.com .

