Veterans' Right to Medical Choice: Shield of Odin Expands Access to Independent Medical Opinions Outside the VA System

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield of Odin today reaffirmed that veterans have the legal right to seek independent medical evaluations and opinions from licensed private healthcare providers, regardless of whether they receive care through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). The organization emphasized that private medical opinions, when properly prepared, are a lawful and established component of the VA disability claims process.

Federal law and VA policy permit veterans to submit private medical evidence in support of disability claims, provided such evidence meets established standards for competency, credibility, and medical rationale. Shield of Odin stated that its services are structured to operate squarely within those legal and ethical boundaries.

"Choice does not undermine the VA—it supplements it," said Ryan Hawley, Founder and CEO of Shield of Odin. "Veterans should not be forced into a false choice between VA care and private care. They are allowed to access both, and the law is clear on that point."

Private Medical Evidence as a Lawful Option

Independent medical opinions—including record reviews, medical nexus opinions, and Disability Benefits Questionnaires (DBQs)—may be submitted by veterans as part of a VA claim when authored by licensed clinicians acting within their professional scope. Such evidence is evaluated by the VA alongside service records, VA examinations, and other relevant documentation.

Shield of Odin emphasized that private medical evidence does not override VA adjudication authority, compel a particular outcome, or substitute for the VA's role in evaluating claims.

"A medical opinion is one piece of evidence," Hawley said. "It does not decide a claim, and it never should."

Why Veterans Seek Independent Medical Opinions

Many veterans pursue independent medical evaluations for a variety of lawful reasons, including:

Difficulty accessing timely VA examinations

Complex medical histories spanning multiple conditions or periods of service

Desire for additional medical clarity or documentation

Geographic or scheduling constraints

Shield of Odin stated that its services exist to help veterans navigate these complexities—not to circumvent VA processes or create artificial outcomes.

"Our services exist because the system is complex," Hawley said. "We don't replace the VA—we respect its role and work within the framework it establishes."

Clear Boundaries and Ethical Limitations

Shield of Odin reiterated that it:

Does not submit claims on behalf of veterans

submit claims on behalf of veterans Does not communicate with VA adjudicators

communicate with VA adjudicators Does not provide legal representation or advocacy

provide legal representation or advocacy Does not guarantee outcomes, ratings, or benefits

All medical documentation provided through Shield of Odin is generated independently by licensed clinicians based on record review, clinical judgment, and accepted medical literature.

"Any service that promises a result is misrepresenting what medical evidence can do," Hawley stated. "That kind of language harms veterans and undermines trust."

Respecting the VA While Supporting Veteran Choice

Shield of Odin emphasized that its mission is not adversarial to the VA, which remains a critical healthcare and benefits provider for millions of veterans. Instead, the organization views private medical opinions as a complementary option for veterans who choose to exercise their lawful right to obtain them.

"The VA plays an essential role," Hawley concluded. "Our position is simple: veterans deserve access to ethical, lawful medical options—and they deserve honesty about what those options can and cannot accomplish."

How Veterans Can Learn More

Veterans who want to learn more about independent medical documentation or concierge medical services offered by Shield of Odin can find additional information at https://www.shieldofodin.com or by contacting the organization directly at [email protected]. Shield of Odin encourages veterans to review all disclosures, ask questions, and seek clarity before engaging any private medical service. All services are elective, privately paid, and provided without affiliation to or endorsement by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

