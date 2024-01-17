Veterans Service Commission has REOPENED as of January 17, 2024

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission's main office location, located on Prospect Avenue, has Reopened.

Veterans/Dependents are encouraged to call 216-698-2600 to make an appointment.

Please check for all important information at www.CuyahogaVets.org or www.facebook.com/CCVSC

Is the CCVSC important to you?

Please consider contacting your local representative to let them know that the CCVSC is a vital resource to the Veterans community and requires reliable facilities to provide critical and timely services.

http://council.cuyahogacounty.us/en-US/council-districts.aspx

About CCVSC:

The Cuyahoga County Veterans Service Commission (CCVSC) was established to assist honorably discharged veterans, their spouses, and minor children receive the benefits they may be entitled to through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.). The CCVSC understands the issues today's veterans face and offers a holistic approach to helping them fight against unexpected hardships. The agency's comprehensive services include Veterans Service Affairs, Memorial Affairs, Financial Services, and Social Work Services. The CCVSC is legislated by the State of Ohio and funded by Cuyahoga County property taxes. For more information about the CCVSC, visit www.cuyahogavets.org.

