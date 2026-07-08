Veterans United Foundation Awards $200,000 in Scholarships to 25 Veterans and Military Families

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Veterans United Foundation

Jul 08, 2026, 10:03 ET

Annual scholarship program reaches historic milestone, honoring the sacrifice of Veterans, surviving spouses and children of the fallen with the largest award class in the program's 14-year history.

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans United Foundation, the charitable arm of Veterans United Home Loans, today announced the 2026 recipients of its annual scholarship program. This year's class of 25 awardees will collectively receive a record $200,000 in scholarships - the largest total awarded in the program's history. The scholarships support Veterans with 100% service-connected disabilities, in addition to surviving spouses and children of service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

The 2026 recipients hail from 22 states and Washington, D.C. and are pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees at some of the nation's most prestigious institutions. Their fields of study span medicine, nursing, engineering, law, public health, social work, psychology, and emerging disciplines such as artificial intelligence management - ambition that reflects the remarkable caliber of this year's applicant pool.

"These 25 scholars represent the very best of our military community. Their resilience, dedication, and ambition inspire us every single day. It is our profound honor to invest in their futures and to stand behind the families who have sacrificed so much for all of us."

— Erik Morse, Board President, Veterans United Foundation

Since launching in 2012, the scholarship program has awarded more than $2.15 million in scholarships that have benefitted 235 military families. Veterans United Foundation is powered by the generosity of Veterans United Home Loans employees - nearly 90% of whom contribute a portion of their salary to the Foundation. Employee contributions are matched dollar-for-dollar by the company, amplifying the impact of every dollar given.

Recipients were selected through a rigorous, holistic review process evaluating a personal essay describing the impact of their service or loss, demonstrated financial need, and community involvement. Eligible applicants must hold a 100% service-connected disability rating or be a surviving spouse or child of a fallen service member whose death was service-related.

The Foundation makes payments directly to accredited institutions for eligible costs including tuition, textbooks, laboratory fees, and qualifying housing, ensuring scholarship dollars reach the classroom.

2026 Scholarship Recipients

Recipient

Branch

Degree

Hometown

Field of Study

Institution

Garret Biss

Marines

Graduate

New Bern, NC

Positive Psychology

Arizona State University

Ray Brooks

Marines

Graduate

Phoenix, AZ

Psychology

California Institute

Shaniece Cates

Army

Graduate

Stockbridge, GA

Nursing

Mercer University

Austin Cattaneo

Graduate

Buena Park, CA

Medicine

University of Pittsburgh

Carl Densford

Air Force

Graduate

Southaven, MS

Human Capital Management

Bellevue University

Grace Flynn

Army

Graduate

Concord, NH

Osteopathic Medicine

D'Youville University

Brendan Geraghty

Marines

Graduate

Randolph, MA

Social Work

Boston College

Soren Grandy-Richardson

Undergraduate

Knightdale, NC

Business Management

North Carolina A&T University

Serena Kisseloff

Undergraduate

St. Louis, MO

Occupational Therapy

Saint Charles Community College

Tristan LaBeau

Army

Graduate

Denton, TX

Real Estate / Construction Law

Texas A&M University

Milton "Alex" Mangual

Air Force

Graduate

Pennsauken, NJ

Social Work

University of Pennsylvania

Joshua Parish

Army

Graduate

Howell, MI

Public Administration

Harvard University

Paul Pelaez

Navy

Graduate

Johnson City, TN

Medicine

East Tennessee State University

Heather Piedrahita

Graduate

San Diego, CA

Philanthropic Leadership

Indiana University

Nia Rashad

Army

Graduate

East Stroudsburg, PA

Public Health

Columbia University

Taylor "TJ" Reisinger

Air Force

Undergraduate

Carlisle, PA

Nursing

Penn State University

Ramona Ross-Bacon

Navy

Graduate

Cedar Hill, TX

Liberal Studies – Public Policy

Southern Methodist University

Erika Shorter

Navy

Graduate

Dallas, TX

Liberal Studies – Org. Policy

Southern Methodist University

Kenneth "Kenny" Sparks

Army

Undergraduate

Eagle River, AK

Electrical Engineering

University of Alaska

Isabella Stores

Undergraduate

San Antonio, TX

Aviation Management

Schreiner University

Sheena Tavana

Graduate

Littleton, CO

Social Work

Arizona State University

Joshua Tulloch

Marines

Graduate

Potsdam, NY

Business Administration

Indiana University

Kimberly Warner

Graduate

Portville, NY

Social Work

Center for Clarity

Stephanie Williams

Undergraduate

San Francisco, CA

Civil Engineering

San Francisco State University

Ryan Winterburg

Army

Graduate

San Angelo, TX

Artificial Intelligence Management

Georgetown University

Veterans United Foundation congratulates each of this year's scholarship recipients and extends its deepest gratitude to them and their families for their extraordinary service and sacrifice. Applications for the 2027 scholarship program will open in the spring. For eligibility requirements and program details, visit enhancelives.com/scholarships.

About Veterans United Foundation

Veterans United Foundation is a non-profit organization funded by employees of Veterans United Home Loans and its affiliated companies. Driven by a shared mission of enhancing lives, the Foundation has raised over $157 million since its inception in 2011, with nearly 90% of company employees donating a portion of their paycheck to support its mission. Employees also take an active role in referring needs to the Foundation and showing the community support through volunteer work. For more information about Veterans United Foundation and its charitable initiatives, please visit www.enhancelives.com.

SOURCE Veterans United Foundation

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