Veterans United Foundation Awards $200,000 in Scholarships to 25 Veterans and Military Families

Annual scholarship program reaches historic milestone, honoring the sacrifice of Veterans, surviving spouses and children of the fallen with the largest award class in the program's 14-year history.

COLUMBIA, Mo., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans United Foundation, the charitable arm of Veterans United Home Loans, today announced the 2026 recipients of its annual scholarship program. This year's class of 25 awardees will collectively receive a record $200,000 in scholarships - the largest total awarded in the program's history. The scholarships support Veterans with 100% service-connected disabilities, in addition to surviving spouses and children of service members who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the nation.

The 2026 recipients hail from 22 states and Washington, D.C. and are pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees at some of the nation's most prestigious institutions. Their fields of study span medicine, nursing, engineering, law, public health, social work, psychology, and emerging disciplines such as artificial intelligence management - ambition that reflects the remarkable caliber of this year's applicant pool.



"These 25 scholars represent the very best of our military community. Their resilience, dedication, and ambition inspire us every single day. It is our profound honor to invest in their futures and to stand behind the families who have sacrificed so much for all of us." — Erik Morse, Board President, Veterans United Foundation

Since launching in 2012, the scholarship program has awarded more than $2.15 million in scholarships that have benefitted 235 military families. Veterans United Foundation is powered by the generosity of Veterans United Home Loans employees - nearly 90% of whom contribute a portion of their salary to the Foundation. Employee contributions are matched dollar-for-dollar by the company, amplifying the impact of every dollar given.

Recipients were selected through a rigorous, holistic review process evaluating a personal essay describing the impact of their service or loss, demonstrated financial need, and community involvement. Eligible applicants must hold a 100% service-connected disability rating or be a surviving spouse or child of a fallen service member whose death was service-related.

The Foundation makes payments directly to accredited institutions for eligible costs including tuition, textbooks, laboratory fees, and qualifying housing, ensuring scholarship dollars reach the classroom.

2026 Scholarship Recipients

Recipient Branch Degree Hometown Field of Study Institution Garret Biss Marines Graduate New Bern, NC Positive Psychology Arizona State University Ray Brooks Marines Graduate Phoenix, AZ Psychology California Institute Shaniece Cates Army Graduate Stockbridge, GA Nursing Mercer University Austin Cattaneo — Graduate Buena Park, CA Medicine University of Pittsburgh Carl Densford Air Force Graduate Southaven, MS Human Capital Management Bellevue University Grace Flynn Army Graduate Concord, NH Osteopathic Medicine D'Youville University Brendan Geraghty Marines Graduate Randolph, MA Social Work Boston College Soren Grandy-Richardson — Undergraduate Knightdale, NC Business Management North Carolina A&T University Serena Kisseloff — Undergraduate St. Louis, MO Occupational Therapy Saint Charles Community College Tristan LaBeau Army Graduate Denton, TX Real Estate / Construction Law Texas A&M University Milton "Alex" Mangual Air Force Graduate Pennsauken, NJ Social Work University of Pennsylvania Joshua Parish Army Graduate Howell, MI Public Administration Harvard University Paul Pelaez Navy Graduate Johnson City, TN Medicine East Tennessee State University Heather Piedrahita — Graduate San Diego, CA Philanthropic Leadership Indiana University Nia Rashad Army Graduate East Stroudsburg, PA Public Health Columbia University Taylor "TJ" Reisinger Air Force Undergraduate Carlisle, PA Nursing Penn State University Ramona Ross-Bacon Navy Graduate Cedar Hill, TX Liberal Studies – Public Policy Southern Methodist University Erika Shorter Navy Graduate Dallas, TX Liberal Studies – Org. Policy Southern Methodist University Kenneth "Kenny" Sparks Army Undergraduate Eagle River, AK Electrical Engineering University of Alaska Isabella Stores — Undergraduate San Antonio, TX Aviation Management Schreiner University Sheena Tavana — Graduate Littleton, CO Social Work Arizona State University Joshua Tulloch Marines Graduate Potsdam, NY Business Administration Indiana University Kimberly Warner — Graduate Portville, NY Social Work Center for Clarity Stephanie Williams — Undergraduate San Francisco, CA Civil Engineering San Francisco State University Ryan Winterburg Army Graduate San Angelo, TX Artificial Intelligence Management Georgetown University

Veterans United Foundation congratulates each of this year's scholarship recipients and extends its deepest gratitude to them and their families for their extraordinary service and sacrifice. Applications for the 2027 scholarship program will open in the spring. For eligibility requirements and program details, visit enhancelives.com/scholarships .

About Veterans United Foundation

Veterans United Foundation is a non-profit organization funded by employees of Veterans United Home Loans and its affiliated companies. Driven by a shared mission of enhancing lives, the Foundation has raised over $157 million since its inception in 2011, with nearly 90% of company employees donating a portion of their paycheck to support its mission. Employees also take an active role in referring needs to the Foundation and showing the community support through volunteer work. For more information about Veterans United Foundation and its charitable initiatives, please visit www.enhancelives.com .

SOURCE Veterans United Foundation