Veterans United Home Loans Named No. 5 in PEOPLE Magazine's Companies That Care List

This marks the third time Veterans United has ranked in the top five

COLUMBIA, Mo., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place To Work® and PEOPLE magazine have honored Veterans United Home Loans with the nation's number five ranking on the 2024 PEOPLE Companies That Care® list. This is Veterans United's sixth time being named to this prestigious list since 2017, and is the company's third time landing in the top five of the rankings (No. 2 in 2022; No. 3 in 2017). Earning a spot in the rankings means that Veterans United has once again surpassed rigorous benchmarks, establishing itself as one of the best companies to work for in the country.

PEOPLE Magazine's Companies That Care list is based on over 1.3 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing the experience of more than 8.2 million employees. These rankings are based on that feedback.

The Companies That Care list is highly competitive, and Veterans United is the highest-rated mortgage company in 2024 and is the highest-rated Missouri-based company to make the rankings (out of three total).

"We are very honored to receive this recognition," said Chief Executive Officer Nate Long. "I believe the reputation we've developed is a direct reflection of our core values that we try to base our practices around – be passionate and have fun, enhance lives every day and deliver results with integrity. Our amazing people make this company go, and I can't say enough about how I'm blown away every day by the love and care they display when serving our Veterans and military families, as well as each other. Veterans United Home Loans is a special place with special people doing extraordinary work," he added.

Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of the workplace experience. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive outcomes for employees regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status, or other demographic identifier.

Companies also submit essays which are validated by employee survey data to give a complete picture of the way an organization cares for its employees, its community, and the planet. To be considered for the list, companies must be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 10 U.S. employees. Veterans United, founded in Columbia in 2002, has grown to include nearly 4,200 employees nationwide, including offices in 20 states. Nearly 3,500 people work at Veterans United offices in Columbia and Jefferson City.

"Each year, we look forward to highlighting the innovative ways these companies give back to their employees, communities and the world," said Wendy Naugle, Editor-in-Chief, PEOPLE. "Celebrating the care and kindness they show is a natural extension of our editorial mission — to show what's possible when ordinary people commit to extraordinary endeavors."

"What these companies prove is that taking care of your workforce is an investment — not a cost," says Michael C. Bush, CEO, Great Place To Work. "And companies that do it the right way will reap the benefits: more engagement, faster innovation, and a healthy bottom line."

About Veterans United Home Loans

Based in Columbia, Missouri, the full-service national lender financed $18 billion in loans in 2023 and is the country's largest VA lender, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs Lender Statistics. The company's mission is to help Veterans and service members take advantage of the home loan benefits earned by their service.

VeteransUnited.com | 1-800-884-5560 | 550 Veterans United Drive, Columbia, MO 65201 | Veterans United Home Loans NMLS # 1907 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). A VA approved lender; Not endorsed or sponsored by the Dept. of Veterans Affairs or any government agency. Licensed in all 50 states. For State Licensing information, please visit https://www.veteransunited.com/licenses/. Equal Opportunity Lender.

About the PEOPLE Companies that Care List

Great Place To Work selected the 2024 PEOPLE Companies that Care List by gathering and analyzing over 1.3 million confidential survey responses from companies representing more than 8.2 million U.S. employees at Great Place To Work Certified organizations. Of those, more than a million responses came from employees at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology. To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List. Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram or visit greatplacetowork.com and sign up for the newsletter to learn more.

About PEOPLE

PEOPLE delivers the most trustworthy celebrity news and captivating human interest stories, connecting you to the pulse of American culture. Since our first issue hit stands in 1974, we have been striving to tell compelling stories about the people behind the issues, as opposed to just the issues themselves. We are your everyday escape, taking you inside the lives of intriguing stars, newsmakers, up-and-comers, and ordinary people doing extraordinary things. We serve and delight you by providing ideas about beauty, food, and style through the lens of the people influencing the trends. And we are a force for good by telling stories of hope, optimism, and kindness that drive conversation and inspire action.

SOURCE Veterans United Home Loans