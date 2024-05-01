Thrive Pet Healthcare emphasizes the importance of year-round protection for people and pets, especially in the U.S. South and Northeast

AUSTIN, Texas, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thrive Pet Healthcare, a leading veterinary care network with more than 380 hospitals in 37 states, reminds dog and cat owners that year-round parasite prevention is crucial to safeguard not only their beloved pets, but also the humans they share their homes with.

Fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes don't care if you walk on two legs or four, they'll happily bite anyone in the household. Post this Veterinarians Dispel Common Myths About Pets and Pests

"Fleas, ticks, and mosquitoes don't care if you walk on two legs or four, they'll happily bite anyone in the household," said Dr. Kelly Cairns, Vice President of Medical Excellence and Education at Thrive Pet Healthcare. "These pests can easily hitch a ride on people, other pets, or even enter through open doors and windows, putting your family at risk of bites and potentially serious illness."

Fleas and Ticks

Many flea- and tick-borne illnesses that affect dogs and cats can also affect humans. Bites from ticks infected with Lyme disease or Rocky Mountain spotted fever can lead to serious health conditions. Although less common, fleas can transmit infections and diseases to both pets and humans, including plague and murine typhus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 467,000 Americans are diagnosed with Lyme disease each year, but only a fraction is officially reported. Lyme disease is present in all 50 states, with regions in the Northeast at higher risk.

"If you have a dog or cat, chances are higher that you will encounter fleas and ticks than households without pets, making it incredibly important to have your pet on a year-round flea and tick treatment," said Dr. Cairns. "Veterinarian-prescribed preventatives are the best way to reduce the likelihood of your pet bringing fleas and ticks into the home and protect pets from harmful parasite-related illnesses."

Mosquitoes

Dogs and cats can contract heartworm disease, a potentially life-threatening illness carried by mosquitoes. Heartworms are spread by mosquito bites and can grow up to a foot long, residing in the heart and lungs of the pet. There are 22 mosquito species in the U.S. that carry heartworm, active at different times of the year.

"It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito for your dog or cat to get heartworm disease," said Dr. Cairns. "Once infected, treatment can be costly, with possible side effects and no guarantee of success. Ultimately, the risk of infection and high cost of treatment outweigh the cost of prevention."

Heartworm disease is present in all 50 states, but regions in the South and Northeast are at higher risk than others. The symptoms are often unnoticeable until irreversible damage has been done. In 2022, over 200,000 pets in the U.S. were diagnosed with heartworm disease.

Debunking Myths about External Parasites

Myth: Indoor pets are not at risk.

Many parasites are mobile and can easily enter homes through doors, windows, or carried in by people or other pets.

Myth: Parasites are not a problem for pets during winter.

Climate unpredictability and warm indoor temperatures create breeding grounds for parasites. Also, pet owners who travel with their pets could potentially expose them to parasites.

Myth: Ticks die in winter.

Depending on species and life cycle stage, ticks survive winter by hiding in leaf litter in wooded areas or latching onto hosts.

Myth: Some parts of the U.S. are not at risk of parasites.

Heartworm is found within mosquitoes in all 50 states. Wherever there is soil, grass, moisture or vegetation, there is a potential for mosquitoes, fleas, and ticks.

Invest in Your Pet's Health to Save More

Regular veterinary care is an investment in your pet's well-being, saving money in the long run by preventing costly interventions for advanced illnesses. Thrive Pet Healthcare is taking steps to make comprehensive pet care more accessible and affordable with their Thrive Plus membership. With this membership program, your pet receives unlimited free exams, a 10% discount on services, and $5 nail trims at 185 participating primary care clinics.

On average, Thrive Plus members save $300 per year per pet. With membership plans starting at $14.95 per month, Thrive Plus ensures that pet owners receive the comprehensive support their beloved companions deserve.

From May 1 to June 30, select primary care hospitals will offer 2 free months of Simparica Trio with the purchase of 10 months and a 15% discount on ProHeart 12. Thrive Plus members receive 25% off ProHeart 12.

Find your nearest Thrive Pet Healthcare primary care hospital and locations offering Thrive Plus membership at www.thrivepetcare.com.

About Thrive Pet Healthcare:

Thrive Pet Healthcare is a leading veterinary service network that uniquely delivers a continuum of care to pet families and services to veterinary hospitals. With an industry-first membership program and more than 380 acute, primary, and specialty providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare offers personalized, accessible care through every stage of a pet's life and health. The veterinarian-founded organization provides premier benefits for practice staff while elevating privately held veterinary hospitals with innovative service and technology solutions. By focusing on the needs and aspirations of veterinary care providers, Thrive Pet Healthcare is supporting the well-being of the industry and raising the national bar for veterinary excellence. To learn more about Thrive Pet Healthcare, please visit www.thrivepetcare.com.

SOURCE Thrive Pet Healthcare