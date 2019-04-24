Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market: Worldwide Analysis & Outlook 2019-2026 - North America Dominates the Global Landscape with 39% Shares, Followed by Europe (30%) and Asia Pacific (16%)

DUBLIN, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2018 To 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global veterinary diagnostic imaging market was valued at US$ 1,931.5 million in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 3,473.9 million by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2018 to 2026.

Medical device manufacturers are providing handheld diagnostic tools to perform a preliminary screening of animals in farms situated in remote locations. The limitation associated with this market is the dearth of skilled labor to operate such diagnostic equipment employed in veterinary imaging.

Instruments occupy the largest share in product segment related to veterinary diagnostic imaging market. Increased sensitivity, low operation cost, and accurate interpretation are key inherent features that propel the instruments market growth.

Services segment will register outstanding growth on account of increasing adoption of veterinary picture archiving and communication system (PACS) in clinical settings. Image sharing and cloud computing facilities are gaining huge demand due to real-time information dissemination and enhanced security of sensitive data.

Orthopedics are leading the application segment for veterinary diagnostic imaging market. Rising prevalence of traumatic injuries in equine animals and increasing incidence of musculoskeletal disorders in bovine animals drive the orthopedics market growth. Technical innovation in the contrast media and enhancement in image spatial resolution cater the accurate diagnostic requirement of animal oncology.



Neurology segment is gaining huge traction owing to the rising prevalence of brain disorders such as traumatic brain injuries, encephalitis, mad cow disease, and hydrocephalus.



North America is currently dominating the regional segment for veterinary diagnostic imaging market with a 39% share. Rising public animal health awareness and a significant increase in pet adoption drive the market growth in North America.



Europe represents 30% market share. The factors responsible for its impressive growth are rampant growth in animal husbandry and domicile of major players such as Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Siemens AG., and GE Healthcare.



The Asia Pacific claims 16% market share and will be the fastest growing regional segment during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 owing to the rising prevalence of zoonotic disease and increasing demand for meat and dairy food products.



Latin America serves as a lucrative market opportunity for major players to establish subsidiaries and retail outlets related to veterinary diagnostic imaging.



Key Market Movements

The rising prevalence of zoonotic disease and increasing public animal health awareness worldwide

Increasing demand for meat and dairy products and a significant increase in pet adoption

A technological revolution in imaging instruments, reagents, and services making image generation and sharing feasible

Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Preface

1.1. Report Scope and Description

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Market Segmentation



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Portraiture

2.2. Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Product, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.3. Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Application, 2017 (US$ Mn)

2.4. Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Geography, 2017 (US$ Mn)



Chapter 3. Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market: Dynamics and Future Outlook

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Drivers

3.3. Challenges

3.4. Opportunities

3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography, 2017

3.6. Competitive Analysis: Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Key Players, 2017



Chapter 4. Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Product

4.1. Overview

4.2. Instruments

4.3. Reagents

4.4. Services



Chapter 5. Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Application

5.1. Overview

5.2. Cardiology

5.3. Oncology

5.4. Neurology

5.5. Orthopedics

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Global Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market, by Geography

6.1. Overview

6.2. North America Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.3. Europe Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.4. Asia Pacific Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.5. Latin America Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis, 2016-2026

6.6. Middle East and Africa Veterinary Diagnostic Imaging Market Analysis, 2016-2026



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1. Agfa-Gevaert N.V.

7.2. Canon Inc.

7.3. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

7.4. GE Healthcare

7.5. Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging

7.6. IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

7.7. MinFound Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

7.8. Onex Corporation

7.9. Samsung Group

7.10. Siemens AG



