Veterinary Imaging Market to be Worth $2.94 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global veterinary imaging market size is expected to reach USD 2.94 billion by 2030, according to expand at a lucrative CAGR of 6.84% from 2023 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The key factors driving the market growth include a growing pet population, increased animal health spending, high pet insurance, and the availability of advanced veterinary imaging devices.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on animal type, the small animals segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of pet animals, the rise in animal expenditure, and the high adoption rate of pet insurance.

Based on product, The X-ray segments dominated the global veterinary imaging market by product in 2022 with a share of over 35% since X-ray is one of the most common diagnostic tests covered by pet insurance.

Among solutions equipment segment dominated the market with a market share of around 56% in 2022 owing to rising demand for advanced imaging systems in veterinary hospitals. The PACS segment is the fastest-growing segment, with a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. This is due to several benefits obtained by incorporating PACS software into veterinary imaging platforms, such as efficient accessing, storing, and sharing, among others, creating direct and cascading advantages.

Based on application, the orthopedic and traumatology segment dominated the global market in 2022, owing to high incidences of bone fractures in small animals.

On the basis of end-use, veterinary clinics & hospitals accounted for the largest revenue share in 2022. The Key factor driving segment growth is the increasing government focus on establishing advanced, well-equipped medical infrastructure for optimal facilities.

North America attributed the largest share of about 50% of the market by region in 2022, owing to increased pet ownership, rising animal health expenditure, and high adoption of pet insurance. While Asia pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 8.1% due to increasing disposable income and raising awareness of animal health.

Read 150-page market research report, "Veterinary Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (X-ray, Ultrasound, MRI, CT Imaging, Video Endoscopy), By Solutions, By Animal Type, By Application, By End-use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Veterinary Imaging Market Growth & Trends

The veterinary diagnostic field has experienced immense technological developments in recent years. Imaging modalities used in human medical practices are being highly adopted for veterinary usage, with specific modifications. Such advancements in technologies are expected to fuel market growth. For instance, the launch of portable imaging equipment, such as ultrasound, with chargeable batteries, is anticipated to fuel the market growth in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a slightly negative impact on the market across the globe, owing to the discontinuation or postponement of non-essential services. In the second quarter of the financial year, several key players also reported a revenue drop in their veterinary imaging segment. For instance, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., has reported a decline in its revenue of 3-4% during the year 2020. Moreover, the pandemic has also decreased veterinary hospital visits, negatively affecting the market. For instance, the American Veterinary Medical Association reported that pet patient visits had dropped sharply in about half of all veterinarian practices.

Another key factor that is expected to drive market growth is the rise in pet ownership. For instance, according to the European Pet Food Industry (FEDIAF) report from 2022, countries like Germany, UK, and Russia have the biggest pet populations in Europe. Similarly, according to the 2021 to 2022 National Pet Owners Survey by the American Pet Products Association, dogs are the most popular companion in the U. S. This is expected to contribute to the demand for veterinary imaging devices for small animals in the coming years.

Moreover, to gain a larger market share, some players are focusing on providing innovative products. These advanced products, which have built-in detector connections, faster and safer technology, and are simple to use and install, are gaining popularity over traditional systems. For instance, in February 2021, Fujifilm introduced VXR Veterinary X-Ray Room, a Veterinary Imaging Digital Radiography System. This new X-ray room's advanced design is intended for vets who wish to transfer to high-quality, minimal radiation with a cost-effective, flexible, easy-to-use, and simple-to-install system.

Veterinary Imaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the veterinary imaging market report based on product, solutions, animal type, application, end-use, and region:

Veterinary Imaging Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

X-ray

Ultrasound

MRI

CT Imaging

Video Endoscopy

Veterinary Imaging Market - Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Equipment

Accessories/ Consumables

PACS

Veterinary Imaging Market - Animal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Small Animals

Large Animals

Veterinary Imaging Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Orthopedics And Traumatology

Oncology

Cardiology

Neurology

Respiratory

Dental Application

Other

Veterinary Imaging Market - End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

Veterinary Clinics & Hospitals

Other End-use

Veterinary Imaging Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Sweden



Poland



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Veterinary Imaging Market

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.

ESAOTE SPA

SOUND

General Electric Company

Universal Medical Systems, Inc.

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation

Hallmarq Veterinary Imaging Ltd.

VetZ GmbH

Shenzhen Mindray Animal Medical Technology Co., LTD.

Heska Corporation

Check out more related studies published by Grand View Research:

Veterinary CT Imaging Market - The global veterinary CT imaging market size is expected to reach USD 640.9 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.03% from 2023 to 2030. The key factors driving the market growth include the growing adoption of pets, an increasing number of veterinary clinics in developing countries with improved infrastructure, advancing veterinary imaging technologies, and emerging diagnostic centers for veterinary practices.

The global veterinary CT imaging market size is expected to reach by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.03% from 2023 to 2030. The key factors driving the market growth include the growing adoption of pets, an increasing number of veterinary clinics in developing countries with improved infrastructure, advancing veterinary imaging technologies, and emerging diagnostic centers for veterinary practices. Veterinary Video Endoscopy Market - The global veterinary video endoscopy market size is anticipated to reach USD 336.76 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.77% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major factors driving growth include an increase in companion and livestock animal populations, an increase in diagnostic and interventional procedures in companion and livestock animals, and technological advancements.

- The global veterinary video endoscopy market size is anticipated to reach by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.77% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The major factors driving growth include an increase in companion and livestock animal populations, an increase in diagnostic and interventional procedures in companion and livestock animals, and technological advancements. Animal Health Market - The global animal health market size is expected to reach USD 112.36 billion by 2030, expanding at 8.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is driven by increased investments in animal health R&D, increased diagnostic rates, initiatives by key companies, and increased animal health expenditure. The market has also remained largely resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Browse through Grand View Research's Animal Health Industry Research Reports.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Grand View Compass | Astra ESG Solutions

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661327/Grand_View_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc