Veterinary Innovation Council Launches New Resources to Help Provide Access to Veterinary Care to Millions of Pet Owners in Underserved Communities

ORLANDO, Fla., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary Innovation Council (VIC) today announced the launch of new resources to address the nationwide problem of access to veterinary care and new comprehensive services to help veterinarians reach underserved patients. Formed in 2015 by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), VIC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the field of veterinary medicine through innovation, education, and advocacy.

The new VIC program will open the doors to veterinary care to millions of animals nationwide. Post this The VIC resource hub provides pet owners and clinics with a wider array of financial options and information on alternative options for procedures and other care that are more affordable or accessible. Veterinary Innovation Council (VIC) logo

"Approximately 17 million pets in underserved communities across the U.S. have never seen a veterinarian," said Dr. Jennifer Welser, President of Arista Advanced Petcare and Chair of the VIC Board of Directors. "This is a crisis in many communities where people either cannot afford veterinary care for their pets or lack physical access to veterinary clinics. The program we are announcing today will open the doors to veterinary care to millions of animals nationwide, providing financial and other resources to pet owners so they can help provide the veterinary care they wish for these beloved family members."

Through its groundbreaking Access to Care Resource Hub, VIC will provide veterinary professionals with the tools, knowledge, and resources they need to offer greater access to veterinary care for a broader range of patients. This includes providing pet owners and clinics with a wider array of financial options and information on various alternative options for procedures and other care that are more affordable or accessible. The comprehensive online platform was made possible by a generous grant from Mars Veterinary Health and Banfield Pet Hospital.

The Access to Care Resource Hub offers a wealth of information and practical solutions for veterinary teams to expand their reach and impact. These resources were curated from over 100 experts and organizations. Key features include:

Financial Tools : Veterinary practice members can discover and compare more than 15 financial options and community reviews that will help clients afford necessary care for their pets.

: Veterinary practice members can discover and compare more than 15 financial options and community reviews that will help clients afford necessary care for their pets. Spectrum of Care: Updated information from experts on the spectrum of care options.

Updated information from experts on the spectrum of care options. Team Guides : Step-by-step guides for veterinary clinics to implement best practices for improving access to care in their practice.

: Step-by-step guides for veterinary clinics to implement best practices for improving access to care in their practice. Case Studies : that provide creative and impactful approaches taken by practices facing similar challenges.

: that provide creative and impactful approaches taken by practices facing similar challenges. Featured Content: Access to trusted resources from leading industry partners to stay informed on the latest access to care strategies.

"We are thrilled to introduce this game-changing resource to the veterinary community," said Aaron Massecar, VIC Executive Director. "By equipping veterinary teams with the knowledge and tools they need to serve a wider range of clients, we can make a real difference in the lives of countless animals and the people who love them."

The Access to Care Resource Hub was developed in collaboration with experts from across the veterinary industry, including practitioners, academics, and animal welfare advocates. It represents the VIC's ongoing commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in veterinary medicine. The Access to Care Resource Hub is available now at www.vetaccesshub.com . Veterinary professionals are encouraged to explore the site, share their feedback, and contribute their own insights and experiences to help grow this valuable community resource.

About the Veterinary Innovation Council:

The Veterinary Innovation Council (VIC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the field of veterinary medicine through innovation, education, and advocacy. Formed in 2015 by the North American Veterinary Community (NAVC), the VIC works to promote technological advancements, support research and development, and build awareness of the critical issues facing the veterinary profession. Learn more at veterinaryinnovationcouncil.com .

About the NAVC:

The North American Veterinary Community (NAVC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting and advancing veterinary professionals worldwide. The world's leading provider of veterinary continuing education, the NAVC delivers essential training, tools and resources for veterinary professionals to stay abreast of advances in animal medicine and provide the best medical care for animals everywhere. Through its commitment to innovation and excellence, the NAVC has developed a diverse portfolio of products and services, including: educational events, headlined by VMX (Veterinary Meeting & Expo), the world's largest, most comprehensive continuing education conference and launchpad for new products and innovations within the veterinary industry; VetFolio.com, a robust digital platform for virtual learning and engagement; NAVC Media, the veterinary industry's largest and award-winning portfolio of trade publications; and Embrace, an advocacy arm which unites the veterinary community and pet lovers. The NAVC was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL. Since 2017, the NAVC has been recognized annually as one of the Top Workplaces by the Orlando Sentinel. To learn more about the NAVC's products and brands, visit https://navc.com/. To see our schedule of upcoming events, visit https://navc.com/calendar/ .

About Mars Veterinary Health

Mars Veterinary Health is a global division of Mars Petcare dedicated to delivering high-quality pet healthcare to further its collective Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Mars Veterinary Health's 70,000 Associates across 3,000 global veterinary clinics put pets, people, and the planet first. The Mars Veterinary Health family includes Associates at AniCura, Banfield, BluePearl, Creature Comforts, Gentle Oak, Hillside, Linnaeus, Mount Pleasant, Tai Wai, VCA, VES, and VSH who demonstrate compassion and expertise while enabling 35 million pet visits each year. Learn more at marsveterinary.com .

