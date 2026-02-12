Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market worth $0.83 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market is projected to grow from about USD 0.54 billion in 2026 to USD 0.83 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.7%.

Browse 400 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 450 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025–2031

2025–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.57 billion

USD 0.57 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.83 billion

USD 0.83 billion CAGR (2026–2031): 7.7%

Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market Trends & Insights:

The surgical equipment, disposables, and implants segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0%.

The canine segment is expected to dominate the market with a 45.0% share in 2025.

The treatment segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0%.

North America accounted for a share of 49.4% in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=186056447

The veterinary ophthalmology equipment market is being reshaped by technological innovations that are increasing the speed and accuracy of ocular diagnostics and therapeutic decisions. The rising use of artificial intelligence and automated, advanced image processing algorithms is making it possible for faster interpretation of images and easier retinal and lens defect detection. Innovative technologies and developments in digital imaging systems, OCT, and ERG systems, and portable tonometers are increasing capabilities in ocular diagnostics and therapeutic assistance. Moreover, the rising use of minimally invasive and non-invasive ocular devices, such as contact-free tonometers, high-definition fundus imaging systems, and tele-ophthalmology solutions, is providing support for constant eye monitoring and proper management of chronic ocular diseases within veterinary practices.

The veterinary ophthalmology equipment market is seeing rapid innovation with the help of advancements in precision ocular diagnostics, image-based disease detection, and data-driven clinical decision support. Technological advancements in high-resolution imaging, electrodiagnostics, and targeted ophthalmic treatment have facilitated the early and accurate diagnosis of complex eye conditions in companion animals, thus helping in timely and effective intervention. Meanwhile, the combination of cloud connectivity, digital patient records, and AI-powered image analysis is not only making the work easier but also allowing for more proactive, evidence-based ophthalmic care. Together, these innovations are fast-tracking the use of sophisticated ophthalmology equipment, and thus, they continue to be a major contributor to preventive and specialty veterinary care.

By application, the treatment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

In the veterinary ophthalmology equipment market, the treatment segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025. This dominance is primarily due to the large number of ocular conditions in pets that present a medical or surgical need, apart from mere diagnosis. Many common conditions involving the eye, such as cataracts, glaucoma, conjunctival injuries, and infections, necessitate an active procedure using surgical tools, implants, or treatment tools. The frequent use of treatment equipment, along with an increasing trend of adopting sophisticated treatments for pets, has led to this segment having a prominent market share.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=186056447

By end user, the specialty clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The specialty clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the presence of a larger population with complex ocular issues that require sophisticated diagnosis and surgical procedures. Specialty clinics are more inclined to invest in innovative ocular technological solutions and are staffed by veterinary ophthalmologists with expertise to undertake complex surgical procedures, leading to quicker adoption of technology. Other factors, such as increased referrals from general practices and demand for specialty eye care from pet owners, are also fueling growth in this market.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2025.

In 2025, North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary ophthalmology equipment market. This is mainly due to the sophisticated veterinary healthcare infrastructure, increased pet ownership, and higher spending on specialty and preventive veterinary animal healthcare practices. A high number of veterinary ophthalmologists and specialized veterinary referral and specialty centers, with constant emphasis on the use of advanced ocular diagnostic and surgical tools, have ensured that this geographic market takes the largest share of the veterinary ophthalmology market. Rapid acceptance of digital imaging and AI-based tools and minimally invasive ophthalmic solutions enhances this position.

Inquire Before Buying @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=186056447

Top Companies in Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market:

The Top Companies in Veterinary Ophthalmology Equipment Market include Bausch + Lomb (US), Revenio Group Oyj (Finland), Keeler (UK), Baxter (US), Alcon Inc. (Switzerland), Reichert, Inc. (US), HEINE Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), LKC Technologies, Inc. (US), Iridex Corporation (US), and Optomed Plc (Finland), among others.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Veterinary Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Veterinary Imaging Market - Global Forecast to 2031

Veterinary Reference Laboratory Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Companion Animal Diagnostics Market - Global Forecast to 2029

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets