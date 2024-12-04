VETS Indexes Employer Awards Opens for Applications

Participation in the VETS Indexes Employers Awards is completely free of charge and open to organizations of all types and sizes. Organizations that achieve top scores will be honored with an award, a news release, and a VETS Indexes Employer Awards seal that can be used in advertising, marketing, and recruiting efforts — a powerful symbol of their leadership in veteran employment.

(https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards/) Click this link and fill out the yellow box near the top of the page. To learn more about the Employer Awards program: (https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FL0yBRK6RUmBXXEbFVgcaQ) Register for our informational webinar on 12/17 at 2 pm ET , during which we will provide an overview of the program, offer tips for improving your organization's award level, suggest shortcuts for filling out the survey, explain our evaluation process, and more.

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards program is the nation's most objective and fastest growing recognition program for organizations focused on hiring veterans. The number of participants has tripled over the past couple of years, and they range from the world's largest companies to your local sheriff's office.

"The VETS Indexes team and I have been absolutely floored by the surge of interest in the Employer Awards," said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. "Top veteran employers across the country have recognized the fair, objective, and high-integrity process behind this program and have flocked to be part of it. If your organization hasn't participated previously, now is the perfect time to get involved!"

Every organization that submits a survey for the Employer Awards will receive one complimentary ticket to the April 10 Employing U.S. Vets Conference in New York City (https://employingusvets.com/). Awards recipients from the 2025 program will be announced at this event, followed by a day full of speakers and panels sharing tips and best practices related to veteran employment. In addition to providing the free conference ticket, participating in the Employer Awards program opens up the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service to your organization. This groundbreaking service digs into our exclusive veteran employment dataset to provide detailed and actionable intelligence on the areas where an organization's veterans program excels – and where there may be room for improvement. The benchmarking includes a summary overview as well as granular, question-by-question detail, with comparative data showing the performance of our full field of survey participants, top-ranked veteran employers, and both industry- and size-based peer organizations. Learn more about the benchmarking service at this link (https://vetsindexes.com/benchmarking-2024/).

The deadline to submit surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards is February 14, 2025.

All data that employers provide in VETS Indexes' 65-question survey is treated as confidential and never published. The program evaluates organizations across the following 5 categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

Congratulations to the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards recipients! See them all at this link ( https://vetsindexes.com/award-results-2024/ ) or below:

5 Star Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards

ABSI Aerospace & Defense

Academy Securities, Inc.

Aldevra LLC

Alight Solutions

ALLO Communications

American Family Insurance

AMERICAN SYSTEMS

American Water

ASRC Federal

AT&T

Bancroft Capital LLC

Booz Allen Hamilton

CACI International Inc

Cognosante

Combined, a Chubb Company

Comcast Cable

Cushman & Wakefield

CWTSatoTravel

EXPANSIA

Fiserv

General Dynamics Bath Iron Works

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Greencastle Associates Consulting, LLC

Hearst Television

HireMilitary

IBM

iostudio, LLC

JCTM

Johnson & Johnson

KPMG LLP

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Maximus

Merck

MI Technical Solutions

Northrop Grumman

Oracle

Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orlando Florida

Orion ICS, LLC

Performance Contractors, Inc.

Power Home Remodeling

Precise Systems

Prudential Financial

Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc.

RTX

Sabre Systems, Inc.

Scientific Research Corporation

Serco Inc. -- the Americas division of Serco Group, plc

Southern Company

Spectrum

TAC Industries

Talents ASCEND, LLC

Tennessee Valley Authority

Texas Department of Family and Protective Services

The Home Depot

Trinity River Authority of Texas

UBS Financial Services Inc.

United Rentals, Inc.

UPMC

USAA

Verizon

Veterans United Home Loans

Viasat Inc.

Walden Security

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

Windstream Holdings

Xcel Energy

Zeiders Enterprises Inc.

4 Star Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards

Acxiom LLC

Air Combat Effectiveness Consulting Group, LLC

Albemarle Corporation

Allegiant Air, LLC

Amentum

Amerivet Securities, Inc

Anvil Systems Group

ArcBest

Army and Air Force Exchange Service

ASUS

Barclays

BeneLynk

BlueHalo LLC

BMO Bank N.A.

Cincinnati Incorporated

Clearway Energy

CON EDISON

Constellis, LLC

Corning Incorporated

Corps Solutions, LLC

Eastman

Eaton Corporation

EM Key Solutions, Inc.

Eversource Energy

FDM Group

Five Stones Research Corporation

Flagler County Sheriff's Office

Fortuna

Fox Corporation

General Motors, LLC

Granite Construction

Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation

Herc Rentals

Kearney & Company

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory

Lincoln Financial Group

Loring Job Corps Center

MAS Building and Bridge

MassMutual

Melton Truck Lines

MOAA

Neighbors Bank

NextEra Energy

NRG

NVIDIA

Office of the Minnesota Attorney General

Parsons Corporation

Peraton, Inc

PPL Corporation

Premise Health

Rangam

SkillStorm Commercial Services, LLC

Spartanburg County Veterans' Affairs

SRS Distribution

Sysmex America Inc.

The Cigna Group

The Hartford

Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings

USIC

VSP Vision

W R Systems, Ltd.

Wabtec Corporation

Warrior Service Company LLC

Weston & Sampson

World Kinect Corporation

Worthington Enterprises

WPS Health Solutions

XPO, Inc.

Zimmer Biomet

3 Star Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards

ABM Industries Incorporated

Adobe

Alliant Energy

ALLY Construction Services

Amgen

AMH

A-P-T Research, Inc.

AVIAN

Beagle Hill Services LLC

Berry Law PC LLO

Black Hills Energy

bp America

Builders FirstSource

Chemonics International Inc.

City of Abilene

City of Harker Heights

Clean Harbors

CMC

CVS Health

Deepwatch

ENSCO, Inc.

Frontier Communications

Fuse Integration Inc.

Haworth, Inc.

HigherEchelon, Inc

Hyundai Motor America

ITT Inc.

Jacobs

Kolme Group LLC

Life Cycle Engineering

LifeView Group, Inc.

Lumen Technologies

MSC Industrial Direct Co.

Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM)

NC Department of Transportation

Nighthawk Cyber, LLC

Penn State Health

PRIDE Industries

PRISM Inc

Radian

Randstad USA

ResMed Inc.

Robinhood Markets, Inc.

S&P Global

Sentar, Inc.

Sharp Decisions, Inc.

Signature Performance, Inc.

SMX

Sony Electronics Inc.

State of Nevada

Steelcase

STEP CG

SUNBELT RENTALS

Syntelligent Analytic Solutions LLC

System High Corporation

TDS Telecom

TeamWorx Security Inc

Tech-Marine Business, Inc.

Total Quality Logistics

U-Haul International

UNC Health

United Airlines

University of Arizona Police Department

Viqtory, Inc.

Virtual Service Operations

Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife Enforcement Program

Watco

WGNSTAR

Xerox Corporation

Recognized Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards

Accolade, Inc.

Akima

Amazon

Amedisys

Apache Industrial

Apex Systems

Applied Materials

AutoZone

Baylor Scott & White Health

Bottom Line Equipment, LLC

Brevard County Sheriff's Office

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Cboe

Cedars-Sinai

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

CHRISTUS Health

Circet USA

Circle Computer Resources

City of Key West

City of Virginia Beach

Coeur Mining

Community Bank System Inc

Community Choice Financial Family of Brands

Critical CxE

Deluxe

Essendant

Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

First Command Financial Services, Inc.

First Horizon Corporation

Flagstar Bank

GableGotwals

Global Payments

Goldbelt, Inc.

Government Tactical Solutions

Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce

Hanover County Sheriff's Office

Harrisburg Area Community College

Howmet Aerospace Inc

Information Management Group, Inc.

Inspired Solutions, Inc.

IntelliDyne, LLC

Iowa Interstate Railroad, LLC

JMA Resources, Inc.

Kichler Lighting LLC

Linden Police Department

Malace HR

Matrix Service Company

MISO

Munich Reinsurance America Inc.

Nineline Veteran Services

North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections

Northern Nevada Community Housing

Nucor

nVent

Operation Stand Down Tennessee

Orchard Software Corporation

PepsiCo

PKL Services, Inc.

PMIC Inc.

Riverside Healthcare

Ryder System, Inc.

SAIF Corporation

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions

Sierra Management and Technologies, Inc.

Snohomish County PUD No. 1

STATE STREET

Suburban Propane, L.P.

Sunrun

Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.

TD Bank

Teleflex

Teradyne, Inc.

The GEO Group, Inc.

TRAX International Corporation

U.S. Xpress, Inc

United States Postal Service

West Virginia University

Williams Companies, Inc.

About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards , hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference , unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service , and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. The performance of the indexes has emphatically confirmed that thesis, outpacing the S&P 500.

As the world's first resource for U.S.-veteran-themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families.

Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com and follow us on social media channels via LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact: Nicholas Antaki

(516) 418-3821

[email protected]

SOURCE VETS Indexes