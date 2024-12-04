VETS Indexes Employer Awards Opens for Applications

Participation in the VETS Indexes Employers Awards is completely free of charge and open to organizations of all types and sizes. Organizations that achieve top scores will be honored with an award, a news release, and a VETS Indexes Employer Awards seal that can be used in advertising, marketing, and recruiting efforts — a powerful symbol of their leadership in veteran employment.
- To request a survey application for your organization: (https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards/) Click this link and fill out the yellow box near the top of the page.
- To learn more about the Employer Awards program: (https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FL0yBRK6RUmBXXEbFVgcaQ) Register for our informational webinar on 12/17 at 2 pm ET, during which we will provide an overview of the program, offer tips for improving your organization's award level, suggest shortcuts for filling out the survey, explain our evaluation process, and more.
The VETS Indexes Employer Awards program is the nation's most objective and fastest growing recognition program for organizations focused on hiring veterans. The number of participants has tripled over the past couple of years, and they range from the world's largest companies to your local sheriff's office.
"The VETS Indexes team and I have been absolutely floored by the surge of interest in the Employer Awards," said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. "Top veteran employers across the country have recognized the fair, objective, and high-integrity process behind this program and have flocked to be part of it. If your organization hasn't participated previously, now is the perfect time to get involved!"
Every organization that submits a survey for the Employer Awards will receive one complimentary ticket to the April 10 Employing U.S. Vets Conference in New York City (https://employingusvets.com/). Awards recipients from the 2025 program will be announced at this event, followed by a day full of speakers and panels sharing tips and best practices related to veteran employment. In addition to providing the free conference ticket, participating in the Employer Awards program opens up the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service to your organization. This groundbreaking service digs into our exclusive veteran employment dataset to provide detailed and actionable intelligence on the areas where an organization's veterans program excels – and where there may be room for improvement. The benchmarking includes a summary overview as well as granular, question-by-question detail, with comparative data showing the performance of our full field of survey participants, top-ranked veteran employers, and both industry- and size-based peer organizations. Learn more about the benchmarking service at this link (https://vetsindexes.com/benchmarking-2024/).
The deadline to submit surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards is February 14, 2025.
All data that employers provide in VETS Indexes' 65-question survey is treated as confidential and never published. The program evaluates organizations across the following 5 categories:
- Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring
- Veteran employee development and retention
- Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture
- Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves
- Military spouse/family support
Congratulations to the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards recipients! See them all at this link (https://vetsindexes.com/award-results-2024/) or below:
5 Star Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards
ABSI Aerospace & Defense
Academy Securities, Inc.
Aldevra LLC
Alight Solutions
ALLO Communications
American Family Insurance
AMERICAN SYSTEMS
American Water
ASRC Federal
AT&T
Bancroft Capital LLC
Booz Allen Hamilton
CACI International Inc
Cognosante
Combined, a Chubb Company
Comcast Cable
Cushman & Wakefield
CWTSatoTravel
EXPANSIA
Fiserv
General Dynamics Bath Iron Works
General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT)
General Dynamics Mission Systems
Greencastle Associates Consulting, LLC
Hearst Television
HireMilitary
IBM
iostudio, LLC
JCTM
Johnson & Johnson
KPMG LLP
Lowe's Companies, Inc.
Maximus
Merck
MI Technical Solutions
Northrop Grumman
Oracle
Orange County Sheriff's Office, Orlando Florida
Orion ICS, LLC
Performance Contractors, Inc.
Power Home Remodeling
Precise Systems
Prudential Financial
Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc.
RTX
Sabre Systems, Inc.
Scientific Research Corporation
Serco Inc. -- the Americas division of Serco Group, plc
Southern Company
Spectrum
TAC Industries
Talents ASCEND, LLC
Tennessee Valley Authority
Texas Department of Family and Protective Services
The Home Depot
Trinity River Authority of Texas
UBS Financial Services Inc.
United Rentals, Inc.
UPMC
USAA
Verizon
Veterans United Home Loans
Viasat Inc.
Walden Security
Werner Enterprises, Inc.
Windstream Holdings
Xcel Energy
Zeiders Enterprises Inc.
4 Star Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards
Acxiom LLC
Air Combat Effectiveness Consulting Group, LLC
Albemarle Corporation
Allegiant Air, LLC
Amentum
Amerivet Securities, Inc
Anvil Systems Group
ArcBest
Army and Air Force Exchange Service
ASUS
Barclays
BeneLynk
BlueHalo LLC
BMO Bank N.A.
Cincinnati Incorporated
Clearway Energy
CON EDISON
Constellis, LLC
Corning Incorporated
Corps Solutions, LLC
Eastman
Eaton Corporation
EM Key Solutions, Inc.
Eversource Energy
FDM Group
Five Stones Research Corporation
Flagler County Sheriff's Office
Fortuna
Fox Corporation
General Motors, LLC
Granite Construction
Gulfstream Aerospace Corporation
Herc Rentals
Kearney & Company
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory
Lincoln Financial Group
Loring Job Corps Center
MAS Building and Bridge
MassMutual
Melton Truck Lines
MOAA
Neighbors Bank
NextEra Energy
NRG
NVIDIA
Office of the Minnesota Attorney General
Parsons Corporation
Peraton, Inc
PPL Corporation
Premise Health
Rangam
SkillStorm Commercial Services, LLC
Spartanburg County Veterans' Affairs
SRS Distribution
Sysmex America Inc.
The Cigna Group
The Hartford
Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings
USIC
VSP Vision
W R Systems, Ltd.
Wabtec Corporation
Warrior Service Company LLC
Weston & Sampson
World Kinect Corporation
Worthington Enterprises
WPS Health Solutions
XPO, Inc.
Zimmer Biomet
3 Star Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards
ABM Industries Incorporated
Adobe
Alliant Energy
ALLY Construction Services
Amgen
AMH
A-P-T Research, Inc.
AVIAN
Beagle Hill Services LLC
Berry Law PC LLO
Black Hills Energy
bp America
Builders FirstSource
Chemonics International Inc.
City of Abilene
City of Harker Heights
Clean Harbors
CMC
CVS Health
Deepwatch
ENSCO, Inc.
Frontier Communications
Fuse Integration Inc.
Haworth, Inc.
HigherEchelon, Inc
Hyundai Motor America
ITT Inc.
Jacobs
Kolme Group LLC
Life Cycle Engineering
LifeView Group, Inc.
Lumen Technologies
MSC Industrial Direct Co.
Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM)
NC Department of Transportation
Nighthawk Cyber, LLC
Penn State Health
PRIDE Industries
PRISM Inc
Radian
Randstad USA
ResMed Inc.
Robinhood Markets, Inc.
S&P Global
Sentar, Inc.
Sharp Decisions, Inc.
Signature Performance, Inc.
SMX
Sony Electronics Inc.
State of Nevada
Steelcase
STEP CG
SUNBELT RENTALS
Syntelligent Analytic Solutions LLC
System High Corporation
TDS Telecom
TeamWorx Security Inc
Tech-Marine Business, Inc.
Total Quality Logistics
U-Haul International
UNC Health
United Airlines
University of Arizona Police Department
Viqtory, Inc.
Virtual Service Operations
Washington State Department of Fish & Wildlife Enforcement Program
Watco
WGNSTAR
Xerox Corporation
Recognized Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards
Accolade, Inc.
Akima
Amazon
Amedisys
Apache Industrial
Apex Systems
Applied Materials
AutoZone
Baylor Scott & White Health
Bottom Line Equipment, LLC
Brevard County Sheriff's Office
Catalent Pharma Solutions
Cboe
Cedars-Sinai
Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma
CHRISTUS Health
Circet USA
Circle Computer Resources
City of Key West
City of Virginia Beach
Coeur Mining
Community Bank System Inc
Community Choice Financial Family of Brands
Critical CxE
Deluxe
Essendant
Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas
First Command Financial Services, Inc.
First Horizon Corporation
Flagstar Bank
GableGotwals
Global Payments
Goldbelt, Inc.
Government Tactical Solutions
Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce
Hanover County Sheriff's Office
Harrisburg Area Community College
Howmet Aerospace Inc
Information Management Group, Inc.
Inspired Solutions, Inc.
IntelliDyne, LLC
Iowa Interstate Railroad, LLC
JMA Resources, Inc.
Kichler Lighting LLC
Linden Police Department
Malace HR
Matrix Service Company
MISO
Munich Reinsurance America Inc.
Nineline Veteran Services
North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections
Northern Nevada Community Housing
Nucor
nVent
Operation Stand Down Tennessee
Orchard Software Corporation
PepsiCo
PKL Services, Inc.
PMIC Inc.
Riverside Healthcare
Ryder System, Inc.
SAIF Corporation
Sevan Multi-Site Solutions
Sierra Management and Technologies, Inc.
Snohomish County PUD No. 1
STATE STREET
Suburban Propane, L.P.
Sunrun
Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., Inc.
TD Bank
Teleflex
Teradyne, Inc.
The GEO Group, Inc.
TRAX International Corporation
U.S. Xpress, Inc
United States Postal Service
West Virginia University
Williams Companies, Inc.
About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.
The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. The performance of the indexes has emphatically confirmed that thesis, outpacing the S&P 500.
As the world's first resource for U.S.-veteran-themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families.
Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com and follow us on social media channels via LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Contact: Nicholas Antaki
(516) 418-3821
[email protected]
