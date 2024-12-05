VETS Indexes Employer Awards Opens for Applications

VETS Indexes

Dec 05, 2024, 00:06 ET

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VETS Indexes, a firm dedicated to promoting veteran employment, is excited to announce that the 2025 VETS Indexes Employer Awards survey application has launched and is ready for organizations to respond. The prestigious awards program recognizes an organization's commitment to recruiting, hiring, retaining, developing and supporting veteran employees and others in the military-connected community.

Participation in the VETS Indexes Employers Awards is completely free of charge and open to organizations of all types and sizes. Organizations that achieve top scores will be honored with an award, a news release, and a VETS Indexes Employer Awards seal that can be used in advertising, marketing, and recruiting efforts — a powerful symbol of their leadership in veteran employment.

  • To request a survey application for your organization: (https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards/) Click this link and fill out the yellow box near the top of the page.
  • To learn more about the Employer Awards program: (https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FL0yBRK6RUmBXXEbFVgcaQ) Register for our informational webinar on 12/17 at 2 pm ET, during which we will provide an overview of the program, offer tips for improving your organization's award level, suggest shortcuts for filling out the survey, explain our evaluation process, and more.

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards program is the nation's most objective and fastest growing recognition program for organizations focused on hiring veterans. The number of participants has tripled over the past couple of years, and they range from the world's largest companies to your local sheriff's office.

"The VETS Indexes team and I have been absolutely floored by the surge of interest in the Employer Awards," said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. "Top veteran employers across the country have recognized the fair, objective, and high-integrity process behind this program and have flocked to be part of it. If your organization hasn't participated previously, now is the perfect time to get involved!"

Every organization that submits a survey for the Employer Awards will receive one complimentary ticket to the April 10 Employing U.S. Vets Conference in New York City (https://employingusvets.com/). Awards recipients from the 2025 program will be announced at this event, followed by a day full of speakers and panels sharing tips and best practices related to veteran employment. In addition to providing the free conference ticket, participating in the Employer Awards program opens up the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service to your organization. This groundbreaking service digs into our exclusive veteran employment dataset to provide detailed and actionable intelligence on the areas where an organization's veterans program excels – and where there may be room for improvement. The benchmarking includes a summary overview as well as granular, question-by-question detail, with comparative data showing the performance of our full field of survey participants, top-ranked veteran employers, and both industry- and size-based peer organizations. Learn more about the benchmarking service at this link (https://vetsindexes.com/benchmarking-2024/).

The deadline to submit surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards is February 14, 2025.

All data that employers provide in VETS Indexes' 65-question survey is treated as confidential and never published. The program evaluates organizations across the following 5 categories:

  • Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring
  • Veteran employee development and retention
  • Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture
  • Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves
  • Military spouse/family support

Congratulations to the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards recipients! See them all at this link (https://vetsindexes.com/award-results-2024/) or below:

5 Star Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards

ABSI Aerospace & Defense

Booz Allen Hamilton

General Dynamics Information

Academy Securities, Inc.

CACI International Inc

Technology (GDIT)

Aldevra LLC

Cognosante

General Dynamics Mission

Alight Solutions

Combined, a Chubb Company

Systems

ALLO Communications

Comcast Cable

Greencastle Associates

American Family Insurance

Cushman & Wakefield

Consulting, LLC

AMERICAN SYSTEMS

CWTSatoTravel

Hearst Television

American Water

EXPANSIA

HireMilitary

ASRC Federal

Fiserv

IBM

AT&T

General Dynamics Bath Iron

iostudio, LLC

Bancroft Capital LLC

Works

JCTM

Johnson & Johnson

Roberts & Ryan Investments,

Trinity River Authority of

KPMG LLP

Inc.

Texas

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

RTX

UBS Financial Services Inc.

Maximus

Sabre Systems, Inc.

United Rentals, Inc.

Merck

Scientific Research Corporation

UPMC

MI Technical Solutions

Serco Inc. -- the Americas

USAA

Northrop Grumman

division of Serco Group, plc

Verizon

Oracle

Southern Company

Veterans United Home Loans

Orange County Sheriff's Office,

Spectrum

Viasat Inc.

Orlando Florida

TAC Industries

Walden Security

Orion ICS, LLC

Talents ASCEND, LLC

Werner Enterprises, Inc.

Performance Contractors, Inc.

Tennessee Valley Authority

Windstream Holdings

Power Home Remodeling

Texas Department of Family

Xcel Energy

Precise Systems

and Protective Services

Zeiders Enterprises Inc.

Prudential Financial

The Home Depot

4 Star Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards

Acxiom LLC

CON EDISON

Herc Rentals

Air Combat Effectiveness

Constellis, LLC

Kearney & Company

Consulting Group, LLC

Corning Incorporated

Lawrence Livermore National

Albemarle Corporation

Corps Solutions, LLC

Laboratory

Allegiant Air, LLC

Eastman

Lincoln Financial Group

Amentum

Eaton Corporation

Loring Job Corps Center

Amerivet Securities, Inc

EM Key Solutions, Inc.

MAS Building and Bridge

Anvil Systems Group

Eversource Energy

MassMutual

ArcBest

FDM Group

Melton Truck Lines

Army and Air Force Exchange

Five Stones Research

MOAA

Service

Corporation

Neighbors Bank

ASUS

Flagler County Sheriff's Office

NextEra Energy

Barclays

Fortuna

NRG

BeneLynk

Fox Corporation

NVIDIA

BlueHalo LLC

General Motors, LLC

Office of the Minnesota

BMO Bank N.A.

Granite Construction

Attorney General

Cincinnati Incorporated

Gulfstream Aerospace

Parsons Corporation

Clearway Energy

Corporation

Peraton, Inc

PPL Corporation

Sysmex America Inc.

Warrior Service Company LLC

Premise Health

The Cigna Group

Weston & Sampson

Rangam

The Hartford

World Kinect Corporation

SkillStorm Commercial

Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings

Worthington Enterprises

Services, LLC

USIC

WPS Health Solutions

Spartanburg County Veterans'

VSP Vision

XPO, Inc.

Affairs

W R Systems, Ltd.

Zimmer Biomet

SRS Distribution

Wabtec Corporation

3 Star Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards

ABM Industries Incorporated

Hyundai Motor America

Sony Electronics Inc.

Adobe

ITT Inc.

State of Nevada

Alliant Energy

Jacobs

Steelcase

ALLY Construction Services

Kolme Group LLC

STEP CG

Amgen

Life Cycle Engineering

SUNBELT RENTALS

AMH

LifeView Group, Inc.

Syntelligent Analytic Solutions

A-P-T Research, Inc.

Lumen Technologies

LLC

AVIAN

MSC Industrial Direct Co.

System High Corporation

Beagle Hill Services LLC

Navy Exchange Service

TDS Telecom

Berry Law PC LLO

Command (NEXCOM)

TeamWorx Security Inc

Black Hills Energy

NC Department of

Tech-Marine Business, Inc.

bp America

Transportation

Total Quality Logistics

Builders FirstSource

Nighthawk Cyber, LLC

U-Haul International

Chemonics International Inc.

Penn State Health

UNC Health

City of Abilene

PRIDE Industries

United Airlines

City of Harker Heights

PRISM Inc

University of Arizona Police

Clean Harbors

Radian

Department

CMC

Randstad USA

Viqtory, Inc.

CVS Health

ResMed Inc.

Virtual Service Operations

Deepwatch

Robinhood Markets, Inc.

Washington State Department

ENSCO, Inc.

S&P Global

of Fish & Wildlife Enforcement

Frontier Communications

Sentar, Inc.

Program

Fuse Integration Inc.

Sharp Decisions, Inc.

Watco

Haworth, Inc.

Signature Performance, Inc.

WGNSTAR

HigherEchelon, Inc

SMX

Xerox Corporation

Recognized Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards

Accolade, Inc.

First Horizon Corporation

nVent

Akima

Flagstar Bank

Operation Stand Down

Amazon

GableGotwals

Tennessee

Amedisys

Global Payments

Orchard Software Corporation

Apache Industrial

Goldbelt, Inc.

PepsiCo

Apex Systems

Government Tactical Solutions

PKL Services, Inc.

Applied Materials

Greater Rochester Chamber of

PMIC Inc.

AutoZone

Commerce

Riverside Healthcare

Baylor Scott & White Health

Hanover County Sheriff's Office

Ryder System, Inc.

Bottom Line Equipment, LLC

Harrisburg Area Community

SAIF Corporation

Brevard County Sheriff's Office

College

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions

Catalent Pharma Solutions

Howmet Aerospace Inc

Sierra Management and

Cboe

Information Management

Technologies, Inc.

Cedars-Sinai

Group, Inc.

Snohomish County PUD No. 1

Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma

Inspired Solutions, Inc.

STATE STREET

CHRISTUS Health

IntelliDyne, LLC

Suburban Propane, L.P.

Circet USA

Iowa Interstate Railroad, LLC

Sunrun

Circle Computer Resources

JMA Resources, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A.,

City of Key West

Kichler Lighting LLC

Inc.

City of Virginia Beach

Linden Police Department

TD Bank

Coeur Mining

Malace HR

Teleflex

Community Bank System Inc

Matrix Service Company

Teradyne, Inc.

Community Choice Financial

MISO

The GEO Group, Inc.

Family of Brands

Munich Reinsurance America

TRAX International

Critical CxE

Inc.

Corporation

Deluxe

Nineline Veteran Services

U.S. Xpress, Inc

Essendant

North Carolina Department of

United States Postal Service

Estee Lauder Companies Inc

Adult Corrections

West Virginia University

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas

Northern Nevada Community

Williams Companies, Inc.

First Command Financial

Housing

Services, Inc.

Nucor

About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards, hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference, unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service, and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. The performance of the indexes has emphatically confirmed that thesis, outpacing the S&P 500.   

As the world's first resource for U.S.-veteran-themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families. 

Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com and follow us on social media channels via LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Contact: Nicholas Antaki
(516) 418-3821
[email protected]

SOURCE VETS Indexes

