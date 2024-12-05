VETS Indexes Employer Awards Opens for Applications

Participation in the VETS Indexes Employers Awards is completely free of charge and open to organizations of all types and sizes. Organizations that achieve top scores will be honored with an award, a news release, and a VETS Indexes Employer Awards seal that can be used in advertising, marketing, and recruiting efforts — a powerful symbol of their leadership in veteran employment.

(https://vetsindexes.com/employer-awards/) Click this link and fill out the yellow box near the top of the page. To learn more about the Employer Awards program: (https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FL0yBRK6RUmBXXEbFVgcaQ) Register for our informational webinar on 12/17 at 2 pm ET , during which we will provide an overview of the program, offer tips for improving your organization's award level, suggest shortcuts for filling out the survey, explain our evaluation process, and more.

The VETS Indexes Employer Awards program is the nation's most objective and fastest growing recognition program for organizations focused on hiring veterans. The number of participants has tripled over the past couple of years, and they range from the world's largest companies to your local sheriff's office.

"The VETS Indexes team and I have been absolutely floored by the surge of interest in the Employer Awards," said George Altman, president of VETS Indexes. "Top veteran employers across the country have recognized the fair, objective, and high-integrity process behind this program and have flocked to be part of it. If your organization hasn't participated previously, now is the perfect time to get involved!"

Every organization that submits a survey for the Employer Awards will receive one complimentary ticket to the April 10 Employing U.S. Vets Conference in New York City (https://employingusvets.com/). Awards recipients from the 2025 program will be announced at this event, followed by a day full of speakers and panels sharing tips and best practices related to veteran employment. In addition to providing the free conference ticket, participating in the Employer Awards program opens up the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service to your organization. This groundbreaking service digs into our exclusive veteran employment dataset to provide detailed and actionable intelligence on the areas where an organization's veterans program excels – and where there may be room for improvement. The benchmarking includes a summary overview as well as granular, question-by-question detail, with comparative data showing the performance of our full field of survey participants, top-ranked veteran employers, and both industry- and size-based peer organizations. Learn more about the benchmarking service at this link (https://vetsindexes.com/benchmarking-2024/).

The deadline to submit surveys for the VETS Indexes Employer Awards is February 14, 2025.

All data that employers provide in VETS Indexes' 65-question survey is treated as confidential and never published. The program evaluates organizations across the following 5 categories:

Veteran job candidate recruiting and hiring

Veteran employee development and retention

Veteran-inclusive company policies and culture

Support for members of the National Guard and Reserves

Military spouse/family support

Congratulations to the 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards recipients! See them all at this link ( https://vetsindexes.com/award-results-2024/ ) or below:

5 Star Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards ABSI Aerospace & Defense Booz Allen Hamilton General Dynamics Information Academy Securities, Inc. CACI International Inc Technology (GDIT) Aldevra LLC Cognosante General Dynamics Mission Alight Solutions Combined, a Chubb Company Systems ALLO Communications Comcast Cable Greencastle Associates American Family Insurance Cushman & Wakefield Consulting, LLC AMERICAN SYSTEMS CWTSatoTravel Hearst Television American Water EXPANSIA HireMilitary ASRC Federal Fiserv IBM AT&T General Dynamics Bath Iron iostudio, LLC Bancroft Capital LLC Works JCTM Johnson & Johnson Roberts & Ryan Investments, Trinity River Authority of KPMG LLP Inc. Texas Lowe's Companies, Inc. RTX UBS Financial Services Inc. Maximus Sabre Systems, Inc. United Rentals, Inc. Merck Scientific Research Corporation UPMC MI Technical Solutions Serco Inc. -- the Americas USAA Northrop Grumman division of Serco Group, plc Verizon Oracle Southern Company Veterans United Home Loans Orange County Sheriff's Office, Spectrum Viasat Inc. Orlando Florida TAC Industries Walden Security Orion ICS, LLC Talents ASCEND, LLC Werner Enterprises, Inc. Performance Contractors, Inc. Tennessee Valley Authority Windstream Holdings Power Home Remodeling Texas Department of Family Xcel Energy Precise Systems and Protective Services Zeiders Enterprises Inc. Prudential Financial The Home Depot



4 Star Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards Acxiom LLC CON EDISON Herc Rentals Air Combat Effectiveness Constellis, LLC Kearney & Company Consulting Group, LLC Corning Incorporated Lawrence Livermore National Albemarle Corporation Corps Solutions, LLC Laboratory Allegiant Air, LLC Eastman Lincoln Financial Group Amentum Eaton Corporation Loring Job Corps Center Amerivet Securities, Inc EM Key Solutions, Inc. MAS Building and Bridge Anvil Systems Group Eversource Energy MassMutual ArcBest FDM Group Melton Truck Lines Army and Air Force Exchange Five Stones Research MOAA Service Corporation Neighbors Bank ASUS Flagler County Sheriff's Office NextEra Energy Barclays Fortuna NRG BeneLynk Fox Corporation NVIDIA BlueHalo LLC General Motors, LLC Office of the Minnesota BMO Bank N.A. Granite Construction Attorney General Cincinnati Incorporated Gulfstream Aerospace Parsons Corporation Clearway Energy Corporation Peraton, Inc PPL Corporation Sysmex America Inc. Warrior Service Company LLC Premise Health The Cigna Group Weston & Sampson Rangam The Hartford World Kinect Corporation SkillStorm Commercial Tokyo Electron U.S. Holdings Worthington Enterprises Services, LLC USIC WPS Health Solutions Spartanburg County Veterans' VSP Vision XPO, Inc. Affairs W R Systems, Ltd. Zimmer Biomet SRS Distribution Wabtec Corporation



3 Star Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards ABM Industries Incorporated Hyundai Motor America Sony Electronics Inc. Adobe ITT Inc. State of Nevada Alliant Energy Jacobs Steelcase ALLY Construction Services Kolme Group LLC STEP CG Amgen Life Cycle Engineering SUNBELT RENTALS AMH LifeView Group, Inc. Syntelligent Analytic Solutions A-P-T Research, Inc. Lumen Technologies LLC AVIAN MSC Industrial Direct Co. System High Corporation Beagle Hill Services LLC Navy Exchange Service TDS Telecom Berry Law PC LLO Command (NEXCOM) TeamWorx Security Inc Black Hills Energy NC Department of Tech-Marine Business, Inc. bp America Transportation Total Quality Logistics Builders FirstSource Nighthawk Cyber, LLC U-Haul International Chemonics International Inc. Penn State Health UNC Health City of Abilene PRIDE Industries United Airlines City of Harker Heights PRISM Inc University of Arizona Police Clean Harbors Radian Department CMC Randstad USA Viqtory, Inc. CVS Health ResMed Inc. Virtual Service Operations Deepwatch Robinhood Markets, Inc. Washington State Department ENSCO, Inc. S&P Global of Fish & Wildlife Enforcement Frontier Communications Sentar, Inc. Program Fuse Integration Inc. Sharp Decisions, Inc. Watco Haworth, Inc. Signature Performance, Inc. WGNSTAR HigherEchelon, Inc SMX Xerox Corporation

Recognized Employers | 2024 VETS Indexes Employer Awards Accolade, Inc. First Horizon Corporation nVent Akima Flagstar Bank Operation Stand Down Amazon GableGotwals Tennessee Amedisys Global Payments Orchard Software Corporation Apache Industrial Goldbelt, Inc. PepsiCo Apex Systems Government Tactical Solutions PKL Services, Inc. Applied Materials Greater Rochester Chamber of PMIC Inc. AutoZone Commerce Riverside Healthcare Baylor Scott & White Health Hanover County Sheriff's Office Ryder System, Inc. Bottom Line Equipment, LLC Harrisburg Area Community SAIF Corporation Brevard County Sheriff's Office College Sevan Multi-Site Solutions Catalent Pharma Solutions Howmet Aerospace Inc Sierra Management and Cboe Information Management Technologies, Inc. Cedars-Sinai Group, Inc. Snohomish County PUD No. 1 Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma Inspired Solutions, Inc. STATE STREET CHRISTUS Health IntelliDyne, LLC Suburban Propane, L.P. Circet USA Iowa Interstate Railroad, LLC Sunrun Circle Computer Resources JMA Resources, Inc. Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A., City of Key West Kichler Lighting LLC Inc. City of Virginia Beach Linden Police Department TD Bank Coeur Mining Malace HR Teleflex Community Bank System Inc Matrix Service Company Teradyne, Inc. Community Choice Financial MISO The GEO Group, Inc. Family of Brands Munich Reinsurance America TRAX International Critical CxE Inc. Corporation Deluxe Nineline Veteran Services U.S. Xpress, Inc Essendant North Carolina Department of United States Postal Service Estee Lauder Companies Inc Adult Corrections West Virginia University Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas Northern Nevada Community Williams Companies, Inc. First Command Financial Housing

Services, Inc. Nucor



About VETS Indexes: VETS Indexes is a leading voice on veteran employment issues, overseeing the VETS Indexes Employer Awards , hosting the Employing U.S. Vets Conference , unearthing unique and unprecedented data on veteran employment through the Veteran Employment Benchmarking Service , and developing custom indexes, linked to financial products, that track the performance of the publicly traded companies that have established themselves as the best employers for veterans.

The VETSX and VTRNIX indexes were created on the premise that the companies that make the best use of the highly talented, yet under-valued, talent pool that veterans represent will ultimately see a benefit to their bottom lines. The performance of the indexes has emphatically confirmed that thesis, outpacing the S&P 500.

As the world's first resource for U.S.-veteran-themed indexes, our mission is to provide innovative solutions that recognize the value created by the mission-critical mindset, unique skills, and specialized training that veterans bring to the workplace. Our mission also includes a commitment to always donate a significant portion (target of 20% and no less than 5%) of our net profits to charitable organizations that support veterans and their families.

Learn more about us at VETSIndexes.com and follow us on social media channels via LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

