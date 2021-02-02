Vets Pets Breaks Ground on New State-Of-The-Art Emergency Veterinary Facility

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, broke ground on Points East Veterinary Emergency Hospital, a sister facility to its emergency and specialty hospital in Wilson.

Located at 1611 Convoy Lane in Fayetteville, the 7,045-square-foot emergency and critical care facility will open in late summer of 2021. Vets Pets owns and operates Animal Urgent Care of Fayetteville, located at 3635 Sycamore Dairy Road, and will move its team and operations to the new facility. As part of the transition, the hospital will change its name to represent the progress and goals towards becoming an advanced emergency and critical care hospital further connected with its sister emergency and specialty hospital in Wilson, Points East Veterinary Specialty Hospital.

"This is an exciting step for our teams and a reflection of countless hours of work and dedication to veterinary emergency and critical care," said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "Our new facility will help us accomplish the medical advancement and client experience the Fayetteville community and our local team deserves."

For more information, or to schedule an interview with Steve Thomas, please contact Matt Mumpower by email at [email protected] or by phone at 252.237.1375.

About Vets Pets

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals located in the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary industry. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Vets Pets

Related Links

https://thevetspets.com

