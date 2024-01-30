Vets Pets Highlights Rolesville Veterinary Hospital as a Leading Veterinary Teaching Hospital

ROLESVILLE, N.C., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, proudly spotlights the exceptional educational environment at Rolesville Veterinary Hospital, a model for integrating real-world veterinary practice with advanced learning. The hospital's unique approach combines high-quality animal care with a nurturing setting for aspiring veterinarians and technicians.

"We believe in fostering a learning environment where education and practice go hand in hand," commented Dr. Jennifer Hummel, Partner at Rolesville Veterinary Hospital. "Four of our former technicians are currently at leading veterinary schools, and another vet assistant is heading to Colorado State University College of Veterinary Medicine in the fall."

Rolesville Veterinary Hospital is a beacon of comprehensive veterinary services, with its flagship location in Rolesville and sister hospitals in Louisburg and Raleigh. It specializes in surgeries, general practice, exotics, and urgent care, among other services.

"Rolesville has created a family-like atmosphere that values continuous learning and growth," said Vets Pets CEO Steve Thomas. "This culture not only benefits the staff and externs but also ensures the highest level of care for our animal patients."

The teaching culture extends to its staff, where several team members are actively pursuing further education. In 2023, Rolesville Veterinary Hospital hosted four veterinary students for externships and will welcome six more in 2024 from universities such as Arizona State, Mississippi State, Lincoln Memorial University, and NC State. These opportunities offer students a hands-on experience in a high-volume, diverse practice setting.

Rolesville Veterinary Hospital's dedication to creating a culture of teaching reflects Vets Pets' commitment to advancing veterinary medicine through education and practice. This approach not only shapes skilled veterinarians but also elevates the standards of animal care.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Dr. Hummel or Vets Pets CEO Steve Thomas, please contact Matt Mumpower by email at [email protected] or by phone at 252.237.1375.

About Vets Pets
Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals all located in North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary profession. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Vets Pets

