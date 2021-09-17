Vets Pets To Open New Hospital In Wendell

WENDELL, N.C., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vets Pets, a North Carolina cooperative network of veterinary hospitals, continues to grow with the upcoming opening of Wendell Animal Hospital. The small animal and exotic veterinary hospital will open its doors on September 20, 2021, at 2961 Wendell Boulevard in Wendell.

Wendell Animal Hospital will provide care for everything from dogs and cats to pocket pets and will serve Wendell and surrounding communities. Vets Pets is opening the free-standing facility with Dr. Kimberly Foca, the primary veterinarian.

"I'm beyond excited! It's an honor to serve this wonderful community and its pets," said Dr. Kimberly Foca, DVM, MS, Wendell Animal Hospital. "It has always been my dream to open up on a hospital, and I can't wait for Wendell to see our new home."

Dr. Foca grew up in New Jersey and started working as a veterinary technician in 2003. She completed her Bachelors in Biology at Rutgers University then moved to Oahu to attend the University of Hawaii where she received a Masters in Developmental and Reproductive Biology focusing on the human amnion during preterm-premature births. Dr. Foca then pursued her veterinary degree at Ross University in St. Kitts, finishing with her clinical year at NC State College of Veterinary Medicine.

To celebrate the new hospital, Vets Pets will hold a grand opening event along with the Wendell Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, October 9, with festivities starting at 12:00 noon. The family-friendly and pet-friendly event will feature live music by Apples & Airplanes, food trucks, a bouncy house, tours, and more. Vets Pets representatives, Dr. Kimberly Foca, staff, and other local officials will attend.

"Wendell is growing so fast, and we want to make sure everyone has access to veterinary care," said Steve Thomas, CEO of Vets Pets. "Dr. Foca is the perfect partner to provide high-quality, convenient, and affordable care to the area's pets."

For more information, or to schedule an interview with Dr. Foca or Steve Thomas, please contact Matt Mumpower by email at [email protected] or by phone at 252.237.1375.

About Vets Pets

Vets Pets is a cooperative group of small-animal veterinary hospitals located in the Triangle and Eastern North Carolina. Based in Wilson, North Carolina, Vets Pets was created to address the changing needs in the veterinary industry. By providing hands-on operations management, HR support, continued education, advanced technology and resources, it enables veterinarians to focus on medical excellence in a supportive and healthy hospital culture.

Whether veterinarians are looking to join one of their existing practices, launch a new practice, acquire an existing practice or transition out of practice ownership, Vets Pets' role in the business is flexible. It invests in people, equipment and facilities with the long-term in mind, and works with veterinary partners to match strengths and interests with the right business opportunity. For entrepreneurial veterinary leaders, Vets Pets forms partnerships where it co-owns practices with veterinarians. For more information, visit the Vets Pets website and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.

SOURCE Vets Pets