VetsinTech Announce Winners of 4th Annual Tech Startup Pitch Competition

IntuBlade Wins Grand Prize in Military Veteran Businesses Pitch Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based programs in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, announced the winners of its fourth annual Startup Pitch Competition. Hosted by VetsinTech and sponsored by JPMorganChase for the past four years, the startup pitch competition provides veteran, military, and spouse entrepreneurs with the opportunity to showcase their innovative ideas and receive funding to help bring their ideas to life.

Founded and led by two military veterans, IntuBlade advanced medical imaging with depth perception; it seamlessly integrates with mobile devices and patient records, while AI capabilities drive real-time training and simulations. The company took home the grand prize of $25,000.

"We're incredibly honored to be named the grand prize winner of VetsinTech's 4th annual Startup Pitch Competition. This achievement reflects the dedication and passion of our amazing IntuBlade team and the supportive veteran entrepreneur community. Winning today energizes us to continue advancing our laryngoscopy technology and making a meaningful impact in healthcare," said Andrew Napier, CEO and Co-founder, IntuBlade.

Argus Systems came in second place and won $10,000 in prize money. Argus Systems is an AI-powered geospatial intelligence platform that fuses computer vision analysis of satellite imagery with insights from news, social media, and documents to enable rapid, informed decision-making for the defense, insurance, and financial sectors. Red Line Safety, Inc. won third place, securing a $5,000 prize. The company innovates workplace protection, providing advanced wearable devices with real-time monitoring, automatic hazard detection, and instant emergency response to ensure the safety and well-being of employees in high-risk environments.

"Once again, we're so inspired by the exceptional talent and innovative spirit of this year's veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs participating in our 4th annual Startup Pitch Competition. This important initiative provides a supportive platform and essential resources to empower these trailblazers to transform their ideas into impactful ventures. Fostering veteran and military spouse entrepreneurship thrives on a strong community, and we're grateful for the ongoing generous support of our sponsors who share our dedication to their success," said Katherine Webster, founder and CEO of VetsinTech.

"At JPMorganChase, we are deeply committed to supporting veteran and military spouse entrepreneurs through access to capital, financial services, and development programs," said Rhett Jeppson, Executive Director, JPMorganChase. "We are honored to be part of this initiative that empowers veterans and the entire military-connected community to drive innovation and economic growth, and extend our congratulations to the pitch competition winners and all the participants for their outstanding efforts and innovative ideas."



For more than a decade, JPMorganChase's Military & Veterans Affairs has been providing programs and initiatives aimed at positioning military members, veterans and their families for long-term personal and financial success. One of the firm's key areas of focus is helping veteran- and military spouse-owned businesses grow and thrive.

The tech startup pitch event was held at the a16z offices in San Francisco.

