VetsInTech Announces Annual Recipients of Companies That Went Above and Beyond the Call of Duty to Support Veterans

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national nonprofit dedicated to advancing career opportunities for veterans in the tech industry, today announced the recipients of its annual awards. Each year, VetsinTech recognizes companies that have done the most and made the biggest impact on education, employment and throughout 2019. Award recipients will be honored during a formal ceremony later this evening during VetsinTech's annual fundraising Gala taking place at the Marines' Memorial Club.

VetsinTech Fall Gala 2019

"Sponsors and partners are the lifeblood of our organization. They allow us to meet our goals of helping veterans. 2019 has been another incredible year, and there are a few standout companies that have gone above and beyond the call of duty in helping us create opportunities and prepare our vets for a meaningful career in tech," noted Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech. "This recognition is a heartfelt thank you for their support."

VetsinTech 2019 award recipients are selected across the organization's core pillars, known as the 3 "Es" -- education, employment and entrepreneurship. This year's recipients are:



For Education: AT&T California

VetsinTech received a generous grant for AT&T's Believe Bay Area ™, a community and employee-driven initiative focused on building skills and creating college and career pathways for all who seek them, with a special emphasis on STEM education and employment opportunities for diverse millennials and GenZers. As a result of AT&T California's grant, VetsinTech has trained dozens of veterans in honing their skills for web development and cloud infrastructure.

For Employment: Shape Security

Ranked the fastest growing company in Silicon Valley by Deloitte500, Shape Security has done the most hiring of veterans in the VetsinTech employer coalition. The veteran employees are now working in cybersecurity roles at Shape Security.

For Entrepreneurship: YCombinator

YCombinator is renown and celebrated for its accelerator program that guides technology entrepreneurs and their startup ideas, helping mold them into multi-million or multi-billion dollar companies. YCombinator has been an important supporter of VetsinTech, participating for multiple years. In 2019, VetsinTech accepted a cohort of veterans into their esteemed Startup School , which teaches tech entrepreneurs how to start a startup.

Woman Veteran of the Year

Ikram Mansori is a U.S. Army Vet and entrepreneur turned CEO of Curah , an online marketplace for beauty services and providers. Throughout the year, Ikram has worn many hats to help VetsinTech. In particular, she has enhanced the "Women VetsinTech" program.



Now in its 5th year, VetsinTech's annual Gala is a celebration to honor Veterans Day and raise funds for the nonprofit that go directly toward supporting, expanding and enhancing critical programs that advance technology-focused education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for veterans returning home. VetsinTech serves as a bridge to support the current and returning heroes with re-integration services, connecting them to the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area and national technology ecosystem.

VetsinTech Gala 2019 Sponsors

Its list of founding and current sponsors reflects some of the biggest companies in the tech industry as well as the local community. The following sponsors have made VetsInTech's upcoming fundraising Gala possible: AT&T, BMC, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, DraftKings, Shape Security, TEKsystems, Tibco, Workday and more to be announced.

About VetsInTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 30,000 vets strong and 15 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their extraordinary training, skills and experience to a new career in technology. VetsinTech is comprised of technology industry leaders and former service members who support our veterans through tech-focused education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co.

