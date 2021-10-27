VetsInTech Announces Fall 2021 Gala

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to advancing career opportunities for veterans and military spouses in the tech industry, announced its 7th Annual Veterans Day Gala scheduled for Friday, November 5th and begins at 6:00 pm PST. For the second consecutive year, VetsinTech will host a virtual global broadcast to celebrate Veterans Day and drive fundraising with a stellar lineup of technology and military leaders studded with celebrity cameos. Building on the success of last year's virtual event, VetsinTech seeks to deliver a one-of-a-kind virtual Gala experience, breaking the current mold of people hovering around a laptop on a Friday night; instead, families will be able to watch VetsinTech's virtual Gala their SmartTV and have their meals delivered by UberEats.

A preview of some of this year's VetsinTech Virtual Veterans Day Gala highlights include:

Cameo celebrity appearances include Justin Guarini , Walker Hayes , Cedric the Entertainer, Brett Young , Daymond John , and more .

. Support from sponsors that include Adobe Foundation, AT&T, Booz Allen Hamilton , Comcast, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Disney, Elastic, JPMorgan Chase, Resilience, TIBCO, Uber and Workday .

. A competitive, interactive game show "VetsinTech Hollywood Squares: Battle of the Branches" pits different military branches against each other in a friendly trivia contest.

pits different military branches against each other in a friendly trivia contest. A pre-Gala Silent Auction and Live Auction offers fantastic items and unique experiences for participants to bid on for purchase.

Scholarship funds raised at the annual Gala enable veterans to take free technology training and utilize employment programs. Veterans offer future employers an unparalleled skillset. Not only do they help companies squarely meet the challenge of diversity hiring, but veterans also bring exceptional discipline, training and adaptability, coupled with a strong work ethic.

"VetsinTech has continued its incredibly innovative approach to meeting the needs of veterans and military spouses, celebrating military families this Veterans Day through its virtual Gala fundraiser," said Craig Newmark, Founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and a board member of VetsinTech. "Increasingly technology companies are recognizing the talent and diversity that veterans provide. VetsinTech is helping to bridge the divide by connecting Veterans and military spouses to the national technology ecosystem".

Interested parties can purchase tickets at http://www.vetsintech.net/gala/. Companies and organizations interested in VetsinTech Gala sponsor opportunities can still purchase event sponsorships or tickets .

