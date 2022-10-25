VetsInTech Announces Fall Gala 2022

Annual Gala Returns to In-Person Fundraising Event for Veterans and to Honor Veterans Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, announced its 8th Annual Veterans Day Gala planned for Friday, November 11th, beginning at 6:00 pm PST. This year marks the return of its in-person event. The Gala is held each year in the fall to fund educational scholarships for veterans and military spouses and to celebrate Veterans Day.

VetsinTech Fall Gala 2022

"VetsinTech provides an essential service to our veterans, and I'm proud to support their efforts to help veterans transition to successful careers in tech," Founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and a board member of VetsinTech. "This event is a great way to recognize veterans' talent and their diversity in the tech sector."

A preview of festivities at VetsinTech Veterans Day Gala includes:

Participating luminaries: Ken Wayne - Anchor of KRON TV will serve as Emcee of the event

Celebrity appearances via video include: The Gronks (Rob, Chris, and Papa G), Cliff Dorsey , and Craig Newmark (founder craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies)

A pre-Gala Silent Auction and Live Auction led by Warriors Hype Man - Franco Finn will offer one-of-a-kind items and unique experiences that participants can bid on to purchase.

"Our annual event is a great way to bring people together to celebrate our veterans and support their new chapter to embark on a startup or springboard into a career in tech. I'm most grateful to our generous sponsors who have supported VetsinTech, enabling us to extend our programs to reach more veterans," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech.

The following sponsors have teamed with VetsInTech to celebrate veterans and raise money for their tech education: Adobe Foundation, Amazon, AT&T, Comcast, Constellation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Disney, DraftKings, InfoSec, MMI Agency, Oracle NetSuite, Resilience, Stagwell and WorkDay.

"We are honored to sponsor this year's VetsinTech Gala, while representing the larger Stagwell network," said Maggie Malek, CEO of MMI Agency. "My service in the military was life-changing in so many ways. Foremost among those were the lessons in leadership, teamwork and camaraderie I took away and continue to apply as an executive."

Malek's colleague and fellow veteran, Stagwell's Constellation CEO, Justin Lewis, expanded upon the value of the partnership. "The award-winning network of organizations that comprise Stagwell has been built on a foundation of creativity and technological innovation, so the opportunity to support Veterans and their families in like-minded pursuits represents a great illustration of our purpose in practice," said Lewis.

Interested parties can purchase tickets at http://events.vetsintech.co/gala2022/ . Companies and organizations interested in VetsinTech Gala sponsor opportunities can still purchase event sponsorships or tickets .

About VetsInTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 70,000 vets strong and 20 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co .

Press Contact:

Carmen Hughes

Ignite X

650.4534.8553

[email protected]

SOURCE VetsinTech