VetsinTech Awards Companies for Their Commitment to Veterans

"Beyond The Call of Duty" Award Winners Revealed at Annual Veterans Day Gala Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, announced the recipients of its annual awards. Each year, VetsinTech recognizes companies that have significantly impacted opportunities for veterans in education, employment, and entrepreneurship throughout 2022. As part of its annual fundraising Gala, "Vets 2.0 -- Beyond the Transition," VetsinTech awarded several organizations and individuals with its "Beyond the Call of Duty" awards that recognize outstanding commitment to supporting veterans.

VetsinTech selects award recipients across the organization's core pillars, known as "the 3 Es," -- which represent education, employment and entrepreneurship. VetsinTech recognizes the recipient of its 3E Award for raising the bar on the level of support for veterans. This year's winners are:

3E Award: Adobe

Adobe has a long-standing track record of commitment toward helping veterans transition to civilian life and supporting them as they pursue their education and career goals. Adobe has been a long-time partner with VetsinTech providing support across all 3E's - Education, Employment, and Entrepreneurship.

For Education: Boeing

Boeing has a long history of supporting veterans and their families and is taking the lead in its commitment to DEI. The company has supported VetsinTech in training veterans and military spouses in their educational pursuits toward landing careers in the technology industry.

For Employment: Amazon

Amazon offers a variety of programs and resources to support veterans and military spouses, including strong training and apprenticeship programs. Amazon has led the way in hiring dozens of veterans from VetsinTech's Employer Coalition.

For Entrepreneurship: Oracle NetSuite

Oracle NetSuite and its NetSuite Accelerator have teamed up with VetsinTech to support and propel veteran-owned businesses with broad financial and technical support and discounted products and services.

For Woman Veteran of the Year: Ashley Hawkes /JPMC

Ashley is the lead for Business Growth and Entrepreneurship within the Office of Military and Veterans Affairs at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPMC). She oversees the firm's relationships with veteran, military, and military spouse entrepreneurs, nonprofit organizations, and lines of business. She specifically leads the firm's veteran venture initiative and its emerging military spouse and diverse veteran entrepreneurship initiatives. A veteran of the Air Force, Ashley has been a strong advocate for veteran entrepreneurs and works closely with VetsinTech on several innovative programs at JPMC.

VetsinTech 2022 Gala Sponsors

VetsinTech's annual Gala is a celebration to honor Veterans Day and raise funds for the nonprofit that goes directly toward supporting, expanding and enhancing critical programs that advance technology-focused education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for veterans returning home. VetsinTech made a special thanks to the following sponsors that made this year's Gala possible: Adobe Foundation, Amazon, AT&T, Comcast, Constellation, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Disney, DraftKings, InfoSec, MMI Agency, Oracle NetSuite, Resilience, Stagwell and WorkDay.

"We are thrilled to announce the winners of our annual awards. These companies have gone above and beyond to support veterans in their transition to civilian life. We are grateful for their commitment and partnership," said Katherine Webster, co-founder and CEO of VetsinTech.

About VetsInTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 70,000 vets strong and 20 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co .

