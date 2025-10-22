VetsinTech Honored Among Leading Veteran-Serving Nonprofits at Google Veteran Impact Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech , the leading national nonprofit dedicated to supporting U.S. Military Veterans and military spouses through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment and entrepreneurship, announced it was recognized at Google's Veteran Impact Awards. Held in October, the annual event celebrated organizations making significant impacts in the veteran community through innovation and service.

"We're honored to be included among organizations doing exceptional work for veterans," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech. "This recognition highlights the critical importance of connecting veterans with career and entrepreneurship opportunities in emerging, critical technology sectors like defense tech, AI, space, advanced manufacturing, and deep tech."

The recognition comes as VetsinTech expands its regional chapters nationwide, now serving more than 120,000 veterans across 25 chapters. Each new chapter serves as a local hub for VetsinTech's signature programming, including an annual Startup Pitch competition, industry-aligned training, employer connections, and startup resources tailored to the unique strengths of former service members.

The Veteran Impact Awards brought together organizations dedicated to supporting military veterans and their families through various programs and initiatives, with support from Google.org.

About VetsinTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 120,000 vets strong and 25 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national, nonpartisan, nonprofit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech leverages the national technology ecosystem to support veterans returning from active military duty who seek to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new career in technology. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans through tech-based programs and opportunities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. Learn more at www.vetsintech.co .

Press Contact:

Carmen Hughes

Ignite X

[email protected]

650.576.6444

SOURCE VetsinTech