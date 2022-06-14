VetsInTech Expands Executive Team with Appointment of Chief Operating Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to advancing career and entrepreneurship opportunities for veterans and military spouses in the tech industry, announced the appointment of its first key hire that will strengthen its team to support more ambitious initiatives. Ikram Mansori is the first Chief Operating Officer (COO) of VetsinTech. She will step into the role of COO effective immediately. In her position, Ikram will be responsible for the organization's daily operations, including managing staff, developing and implementing policies and procedures, overseeing and coordinating programs such as the VetsinTech Startup Network, VetsinTech Venture Capital initiatives and Venture Equity project. As COO, she will work closely with VetsinTech's CEO to expand and enhance services offered to veterans and military spouses nationwide and help implement VetsinTech's strategic plan.

"Ikram's wealth of experience in the entrepreneurial tech community and nonprofit sectors will be instrumental in scaling our operations and enhancing our services for veterans. Ikram's experience and passion make her the perfect person to help VetsinTech continue its mission of empowering veterans through tech-focused employment, education, and entrepreneurship," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech.

Ikram Mansori commented, "I'm excited to help VetsinTech expand its impact and scale so that we can continue serving our community. Over the past few years, I've worked closely with VetsinTech to introduce a range of key initiatives, including the Startup Network, Women VetsinTech Program, Venture Equity Project, Veteran Venture Capital and more. I look forward to collaborating with Katherine and the team to continue empowering veterans and military spouses with the skills they need to succeed in high-tech careers."

Ikram Mansori began her career serving in the 82nd Airborne Division, 18th Airborne Corps and 573rd Military Intelligence in the enlisted ranks. She served in Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation New Dawn. She transitioned from Military to Civilian DoD, pursuing a career in technology and entrepreneurship. Most recently, she was appointed by Mayor London Breed as Veterans Affairs Commissioner in the City and County of San Francisco, working on local and national problems to solve veterans' issues. Over the past four years, Ikram has been an integral senior team member of Vetsintech, where she spearheaded entrepreneurship programs. In her role, she has guided current and returning veterans with re-integration services, connecting them to the national technology ecosystem.

