VetsinTech Launches New National Program, "Student VetsinTech," Dedicated to Helping Student Veterans Navigate a Career in Tech

LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national nonprofit dedicated to advancing career opportunities for veterans in the tech industry, today announced "Student VetsinTech" (SVIT). VetsinTech's new program will begin setting up on-campus SVIT ambassadors in all key VetsinTech chapters across the United States. The goal of the national program is to demystify technology and spotlight the numerous employment opportunities available in the robust technology industry.

"One of our key initiatives is to educate the thousands of young veterans transitioning into the civilian workforce. After meeting firsthand with hundreds of student veterans, it's clear they do not understand the opportunities available in the tech industry and beyond. Educating student veterans about what skills are needed and helping them successfully navigate and land a promising tech job is a key mission of our Student VetsinTech program," stated Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech.

"SJSU is thrilled to be one of the first campuses to have a Student VetsinTech ambassador in place to educate our students about VetsinTech programs and opportunities in tech," stated Maggie Morales, Director of Veterans Resource Center at San Jose State University.

Each year, approximately 250,000 veterans return from active military duty. Upon their transition, veterans seek meaningful career opportunities where they can thrive, applying their superior training, skills, experience, and leadership. However, 80% of veterans embark on this new journey without a job or a defined career path.

"VetsinTech serves as a vital bridge to support our current and returning heroes with re-integration services, connecting them to the vibrant national technology ecosystem. We're excited to launch Student VetsinTech, so we can begin making a substantial, long-term career impact on our student veterans, enhancing their quality of life for them and their loved ones," added Katherine Webster.

VetsinTech is a sponsor of and exhibitor at SVA NatCon, participating in the conference's planned Partner Night with its own "VIT Rockin Party" and supporting the conference's honors banquet.

Based in San Francisco, with more than 30,000 vets strong and 15 chapters across the country, VetsinTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their extraordinary training, skills, and experience to a new career in technology. VetsinTech is comprised of technology industry leaders and former service members who support our veterans through tech-focused education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co .

