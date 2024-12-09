VetsinTech Marks Veterans Day Milestone: 2,000+ Veterans Trained in Cybersecurity Through Craig Newmark Philanthropies Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech , the leading national non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based initiatives in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, has reached a significant milestone: training over 2,000 military veterans and spouses in cybersecurity through support provided by Craig Newmark Philanthropies. This support strengthens America's digital security workforce while creating meaningful career opportunities in tech for veterans.

VetsinTech logo

Craig Newmark, the Founder of craigslist and co-founder of VetsinTech is a vocal proponent of cybersecurity through his philanthropic efforts, has highlighted the importance of bolstering our national defenses with a skilled cybersecurity workforce. "Supporting VetsinTech's mission aligns with my commitment to Cyber Civil Defense," Newmark stated. "Veterans possess the discipline, integrity, and resilience that our cyber defenses need, and I'm honored to help them gain access to rewarding careers in this essential field."

The Craig Newmark Cybersecurity Institute for Veterans

Founded in 2021 as part of the VetsinTech Academy, the Craig Newmark Cybersecurity Institute for Veterans has since been central to VetsinTech's specialized training. In 2023 alone, VetsinTech trained 14 cohorts, delivering instructor-led courses that prepared 509 veterans and military spouses for roles across the cybersecurity landscape. Program graduates gain certifications in fields like Security+, AWS Cloud Practitioner, and Palo Alto Networks technologies, providing them with industry-standard knowledge and employable skills.

Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech, emphasized the program's impact. "Passing the 2,000 trained mark is a testament to our commitment to empowering veterans with skills that meet urgent cybersecurity needs. Craig Newmark Philanthropies has funded ViT cybersecurity training since 2018 and we are thrilled to be addressing critical workforce shortages while helping veterans build meaningful careers in tech."

Veterans Uniquely Qualified for Cybersecurity

VetsinTech believes veterans bring unmatched value to cybersecurity roles. Their military training fosters discipline, problem-solving under pressure, and an unwavering commitment to mission security—traits essential for managing the high-stakes demands of cybersecurity work. Veterans entering this field contribute to a fortified digital landscape and a workforce strengthened by their diverse perspectives and adaptability.

This announcement comes on the heels of the 10-year anniversary of VetsinTech's Gala , where leaders from technology, government, and the veteran community gathered to celebrate a decade of achievements. Marking both Veteran's Day and the organization's legacy, the gala underscored VetsinTech's growth and its ongoing role in championing veterans in tech.

VetsinTech continues to make strides in creating tech-driven opportunities for veterans and military spouses. The organization's unique approach offers veterans and their families training on leading software platforms, career guidance, and mentorship from industry experts.

About VetsinTech Based in San Francisco, with more than 90,000 vets strong and 20 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans and military spouses through tech-based programs in education, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co .

About Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Craig Newmark is a Web pioneer best known for creating craigslist, which he stepped away from running day-to-day two decades ago. Craig's full-time philanthropic work focuses on supporting organizations protecting America's security and democracy. He has given more than $300 million in support of veterans and military families, trustworthy journalism and civic engagement campaigns, cyber security education programs, hunger relief, and pigeon rescue. Craig was influenced by his Sunday School teachers who escaped the Holocaust, set his moral compass, and taught him to treat people like you want to be treated – and how to know when enough is enough. He's not as funny as he thinks he is.

Press Contact:

Carmen Hughes

Ignite X

650.453.8553

[email protected]

SOURCE VetsinTech