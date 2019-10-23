VetsInTech Sees Strong Support from Tech Community as it Readies to Host 5th Annual Fundraising Gala to Honor Veterans Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsInTech, the leading national nonprofit dedicated to advancing career opportunities for vets in the tech industry, will be honoring Veterans Day by hosting its 5th annual fundraising Gala. The theme of this year's VetsInTech Gala is "Vets 2.0 -- Beyond the Transition." Held at the Marines' Memorial Club in San Francisco, the Gala takes place on Friday, November 8th, 2019. Commencing at 6:00pm with a VIP cocktail reception and silent auction, Gala festivities include a seated dinner, live auction and celebrity participation.

VetsinTech honors Veterans Day with an annual Gala fundraiser for our vets transitioning out of the military and into the workforce.

Special Celebrity Appearance and Performance

In a special appearance, Stanley Kirk Burrell, better known as MC Hammer, who is also a Navy veteran, will be announcing the MC Hammer Scholarship for Veteran Education. The after Gala festivities include a special performance from Brian McKnight Jr., a musician, singer, songwriter, producer and engineer.

Now in its 5th year, VetsInTech is proud to announce strong support from the tech community. Its list of founding and current sponsors reflects some of the biggest companies in the tech industry as well as the local community. The following sponsors have made VetsInTech's upcoming fundraising Gala possible: AT&T, BMC, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, DraftKings, Shape Security, TEKsystems, Tibco, Workday and more to be announced.

Each year, approximately 250,000 vets return and transition from active military duty into the civilian workforce. Upon their homecoming, vets seek meaningful career opportunities where they can thrive, applying their preeminent training, skills and experience. However, 80% of vets embark on this new journey without a job or a defined career path. VetsInTech serves as a bridge to support the current and returning heroes with re-integration services, connecting them to the vibrant San Francisco Bay Area and national technology ecosystem.

VetsInTech is calling on all companies and organizations of any size, located not just in the San Francisco Bay Area and Silicon Valley but throughout the U.S., to consider sponsorship of its annual fundraiser. Companies and organizations interested in VetsInTech Gala sponsor opportunities can still purchase event sponsorships or tickets. Funds raised in the Gala go directly toward supporting, expanding and enhancing critical programs that advance technology-focused education, employment and entrepreneurship opportunities for veterans returning home.



"The genesis of VetsInTech is grounded in our appreciation for the bravery and service each vet makes to our country. We are also grateful for the generosity of all of the sponsors that support our mission. Sponsorship of this annual fundraising Gala enables us to enhance our programs, training and job opportunities, making them available to a greater number of vets coming home to begin a new chapter in their lives," noted Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsInTech.

Veterans are an ideal fit to fill the perpetual vacancies in the tight tech labor force. Vets offer an unmatched skill set to future employers; in addition to helping companies meet the challenge of diversity hiring, vets bring unparalleled discipline, training and adaptability, coupled with a process-driven approach and strong work ethic.



"Veterans return from a selfless duty to protect our country and citizens from global threats. Supporting them is the least we civilians can do. VetsInTech seeks to bolster our democracy by offering training in cybersecurity to our veterans, an area in which these folks have serious potential to thrive. Expanding support from tech companies is vital to this cause, and we hope that many more get involved," said Craig Newmark, Founder of craigslist and Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and a board member of VetsInTech.

About VetsInTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 30,000 vets strong and 15 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into a career in the tech industry. VetsInTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty and who want to apply their extraordinary training, skills and experience to a new career in technology. VetsInTech is comprised of technology industry leaders and former service members who support our veterans through tech-focused education, employment, and entrepreneurship. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co.

