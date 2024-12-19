VetsinTech Unveils Blueprint to Advance Military Spouses in Tech Careers

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsinTech, the leading national non-profit organization dedicated to supporting veterans through tech-based initiatives in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, today announced the release of a comprehensive policy whitepaper developed in collaboration with the RAND Corporation. This strategic framework aims to empower military spouses in the technology industry.

Drawing on insights from a roundtable co-hosted by VetsinTech and key stakeholders, the blueprint incorporates contributions from expert thought leaders, policymakers, and military spouse advocates to address systemic barriers and opportunities affecting this community. It provides concrete recommendations to unlock the potential of military spouses as a vital talent pool in the tech sector.

Military spouses experience an unemployment rate of 21%, far exceeding the national average of 3.7 to 8.1% from 2015 to 2021 (Office of People Analytics, 2023). Frequent relocations, limited access to career networks, and inequitable credentialing systems amplify these challenges, contributing to persistent underemployment and untapped entrepreneurial potential. Yet, military spouses offer highly valuable qualities to the tech industry, with 62% holding associate degrees or higher. Their experience managing frequent relocations and complex military life has made them highly adaptable problem solvers with diverse skill sets.

The policy white paper identifies these barriers and lays out actionable steps to overcome them, emphasizing the transformative power of the tech industry to create flexible, high-quality career paths.

Key Recommendations from the Policy White Paper

The blueprint highlights critical solutions for empowering military spouses:

Establish Portable Credentialing: Advocate for certifications and licenses recognized nationwide, simplifying career transitions. Universal business licenses streamline the ability for entrepreneurs to operate across state lines without needing to reapply for new licenses with each move, a critical need for military spouse entrepreneurs frequently relocating due to military assignments.

Advocate for certifications and licenses recognized nationwide, simplifying career transitions. Universal business licenses streamline the ability for entrepreneurs to operate across state lines without needing to reapply for new licenses with each move, a critical need for military spouse entrepreneurs frequently relocating due to military assignments. Launch Awareness Campaigns: Revamp tech industry entry points to highlight accessible roles that don't require advanced degrees or deep technical expertise.

Revamp tech industry entry points to highlight accessible roles that don't require advanced degrees or deep technical expertise. Create Program Standards: Establish criteria to ensure training programs meet high-quality benchmarks and protect military spouses from predatory practices.

Establish criteria to ensure training programs meet high-quality benchmarks and protect military spouses from predatory practices. Champion Military Spouse-Specific Remote Work Policies: Partner with tech employers to create remote work policies tailored to the unique needs of military spouses.

Partner with tech employers to create remote work policies tailored to the unique needs of military spouses. Improve Streamlined Communication: Develop reliable channels to connect military spouses directly with resources and opportunities, replacing informal networks.

Develop reliable channels to connect military spouses directly with resources and opportunities, replacing informal networks. Develop an Inclusive Definition of Military Spouses: Ensure resources extend to long-term partners and previously married spouses for broader access and support.

VetsinTech's 2025 Commitment to Action

In response to these recommendations and beginning in Q1, 2025, VetsinTech is spearheading initiatives to elevate military spouses within its signature "3 Es" framework:

Education: VetsinTech advocates for increased funding to support high quality training programs for military spouses. Expanded public and private funding will provide scholarships and upskilling opportunities in cybersecurity, software development, and professional tracks, enabling military spouses to thrive in the evolving tech industry.

VetsinTech advocates for increased funding to support high quality training programs for military spouses. Expanded public and private funding will provide scholarships and upskilling opportunities in cybersecurity, software development, and professional tracks, enabling military spouses to thrive in the evolving tech industry. Employment: Partnering with leading tech employers to advocate for military spouse hiring initiatives and flexible remote opportunities.

Partnering with leading tech employers to advocate for military spouse hiring initiatives and flexible remote opportunities. Entrepreneurship: Offering a startup bootcamp and pitch competitions, VetsinTech will also advocate for universal business licenses to simplify operations for military spouse entrepreneurs, so they can build and scale tech–based businesses.

VetsinTech will foster stronger connections between military spouses and industry leaders, including employer meetups and tailored events to align opportunities with the unique talents of this community. VetsinTech will continue advocating for existing and new legislation to improve long-term support for military spouses in the tech workforce.

"VetsinTech calls on policymakers, tech industry leaders, and community advocates to take immediate action to implement these recommendations. Military spouses represent an exceptional talent pool that will drive innovation and boost economic growth across our economy, particularly in our technology ecosystem. The time to act is now, and we invite everyone to join forces with us in this critical mission," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsinTech.

A Call to Action

Explore the full policy blueprint and learn how to get involved with VetsinTech in this important mission here.

About VetsinTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 90,000 vets strong and 20 chapters across the country, VetsinTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsinTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsinTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans and military spouses through tech-based programs in education, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities. For more information, interested parties can visit www.vetsintech.co.

Press Contact:

Carmen Hughes

Ignite X

650.453.8553

[email protected]

SOURCE VetsinTech