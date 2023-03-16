VetsInTech Virtual Invasion 2023: The Conference That Connects Military Veterans with Top Tech Companies

Annual Virtual Event Merges the Two Worlds of Military and Technology

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VetsInTech, the leading national non-profit dedicated to advancing career opportunities for veterans in the tech industry, announced its annual VetsInTech Virtual Invasion 2023 national conference. Scheduled to take place Friday, March 31, VetsInTech's Invasion 2023 conference assembles military veterans and military spouses from around the country for a day of panel discussions, workshops, and networking with recruiters and leaders from Silicon Valley's most innovative companies.

In its sixth year, hundreds of veterans and their spouses will participate in a one-of-a-kind conference that gathers leading tech giants and veterans for a packed day of networking opportunities coupled with panels and workshops focused on three distinct tracks in education, employment, and entrepreneurship. Invasion 2023 offers critical content to veterans and military spouses looking for an onramp into great careers in technology.

Sponsors of the VetsInTech Invasion 2023 include Adobe, Craig Newmark Philanthropies, and Stagwell.

Empowering Diverse Veterans for Successful Tech Careers

VetsInTech Invasion 2023 is spearheading its resources and extensive network to connect diverse veterans with top employers in the tech industry. With DEI as a top concern in Silicon Valley and across the country, VetsInTech is committed to creating a more inclusive and diverse industry by bridging the gap between the military and tech world. Invasion 2023 conference connects veterans with leading tech employers, helping to fill the critical gap in technology talent and providing a bridge for veterans to secure meaningful and rewarding careers.

"This year's conference is truly groundbreaking with many leading tech companies, phenomenal keynotes, and industry speakers that we've lined up to support our exceptionally qualified veterans. This "show of force" demonstrates a strong commitment by the VetsInTech Employer Coalition to meet DEI goals while also filling the critical gap in technology talent," said Katherine Webster, Founder and CEO of VetsInTech.

Empowering Veteran Entrepreneurs: Resources and Connections to Succeed

VetsInTech has long been committed to supporting veterans in finding great careers in the tech industry and starting their own businesses. As part of its mission, VetsInTech is spearheading resources and connecting veterans with mentors and investors to help them build successful companies. Veterans participating in Invasion 2023 will hear and communicate virtually with executives from Silicon Valley's most successful technology companies, venture capital firms, recruiters and HR, as well as with engineers who will lead workshops, speak in panels and participate in networking events.

At the Invasion 2023 conference, VetsInTech will offer a track with several panels focused on entrepreneurship. Veterans can learn from other successful entrepreneurs and connect with resources to help them start and grow their businesses. In addition to providing valuable content and connections for veterans and military spouses, Invasion 2023 is also an opportunity for leading tech companies to connect with highly qualified and diverse talent. Participating in Invasion 2023 and supporting VetsInTech enables companies to contribute to a more inclusive and diverse tech industry while filling the critical technology talent gap.

VetsInTech mentors and connects veteran entrepreneurs with experienced business leaders, investors, and industry experts to help them build successful companies. Its commitment to supporting veteran entrepreneurs has been expanded through a collaboration with the NASDAQ Center for Entrepreneurial Excellence and its Venture Equity Project (VEP). A coalition of 10 leading academic institutions and global nonprofits, VEP is supported by the JP Morgan Foundation, with the aim of permanently improving the barriers that exist in the flow of capital to entrepreneurs of color. As part of its support for veteran entrepreneurs, VetsInTech will be hosting a Vet VC panel at the end of Invasion 2023. This panel will highlight veteran venture capitalists, their journeys, investment portfolios and mission.

About VetsInTech

Based in San Francisco, with more than 70,000 vets strong and 20 chapters across the country, VetsInTech is the leading national non-profit devoted 100% to springboarding veterans into tech careers. VetsInTech harnesses the national technology ecosystem to benefit veterans returning from active military duty who want to apply their exceptional training, skills, and experience to a new technology career. Comprising technology industry leaders and former service members, VetsInTech is the only non-profit supporting our veterans through tech-based programs and education, employment, and entrepreneurship opportunities. For more information, interested parties can visit www.VetsInTech.co .

Press Contact:

Carmen Hughes

Ignite X

650.453.8553

[email protected]

SOURCE VetsInTech