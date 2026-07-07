Vetster and PetSmart Bring Virtual Veterinary Care to Stores Across Canada

Following the program's U.S. rollout, licensed veterinary support will be available for PetSmart associate use in more than 140 stores across Canada, expanding convenient access to trusted pet care across North America

TORONTO, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Vetster, the world's fastest-growing pet care marketplace, today announced the expansion of its virtual veterinary support program to PetSmart stores across Canada, beginning July 6.

The U.S. program rolled out in over 500 stores, with thousands of veterinary consultations being completed by store associates through Vetster. Now, PetSmart associates across more than 140 Canadian stores will have direct access to licensed veterinarians through Vetster's secure virtual care platform when pet health concerns arise. The expansion reflects growing demand for immediate access to trusted veterinary guidance and represents a new approach to supporting pet health in retail environments.

PetSmart associates care for thousands of pets every day. When a pet has a health concern, associates can quickly connect with a licensed veterinarian through Vetster to receive expert medical guidance, treatment recommendations, and prescriptions when clinically appropriate. By bringing veterinary expertise directly into the store environment, the program helps pets receive care sooner.

"Pet health and safety is our top priority," said Rob Pace, senior vice president, enterprise services and president, petsmart veterinary services (PVS) . "Our associates play an important role in safeguarding the health and well-being of the pets we care for. Expanding this program across Canada is another way we're investing in the well-being of our pets and the quality of care we provide, giving our teams quick access to expert veterinary advice when they need it."

Many common health concerns can be addressed virtually, including vomiting, diarrhea, skin and ear issues, minor injuries, allergies, anxiety, and parasite prevention. Vetster veterinarians have experience caring for a wide range of species commonly found in PetSmart stores, including dogs, cats, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and small animals. The program works alongside existing veterinary relationships, extending access to licensed veterinary care and making it easier for pets to receive expert guidance, treatment recommendations, and follow-up support when health concerns arise.

"Through our partnership with PetSmart in the United States, we've supported thousands of veterinary consultations and seen firsthand how immediate access to veterinary expertise can improve outcomes for pets," said Mark Bordo, CEO of Vetster. "PetSmart is helping redefine what modern pet care looks like by making licensed veterinary support part of their retail operations. Together, we're making it easier for pets to receive timely care and guidance."

The expansion of the program represents a new model for supporting pet health by bringing veterinary professionals and pet care teams closer together. By making expert guidance available during everyday in-store interactions, Vetster and PetSmart are helping create a future where trusted veterinary support is within reach for every pet.

About Vetster

Vetster is an innovative pet health platform that connects pet owners with licensed veterinary professionals through virtual consultations. Committed to making veterinary care more accessible, Vetster offers on-demand services that empower pet parents to receive expert advice and support from the comfort of their homes or on the go. With a focus on convenience and quality care, Vetster is redefining how pet health services are delivered in today's digital age. Learn more about Vetster at vetster.com.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With over 160 stores across Canada – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.ca and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include professional grooming, pet training, Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities of Canada have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities of Canada is the largest funder of animal welfare in Canada. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 400 thousand pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.ca or PetSmartCharities.ca.

SOURCE Vetster Inc.