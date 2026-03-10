VetTemps Launches Fort Lauderdale Division, Appoints 25-Year Staffing Veteran Phil Gehring as President

SALT LAKE CITY, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VetTemps, the premier nationwide relief veterinary staffing agency, today announced the launch of its new Fort Lauderdale Division and the appointment of industry veteran Phil Gehring as President to lead this strategic expansion.

Phil Gehring brings more than 25 years of proven success in locum tenens staffing, most recently with Weatherby Locums in Fort Lauderdale, where he consistently ranked as a top producer and multi-time President's Club winner. Known for his exceptional leadership, strong people skills, and ability to inspire teams, Phil has built a reputation as a respected leader whom professionals genuinely want to work alongside and follow. His deep knowledge of staffing operations, sales strategy, and relationship-building makes him the ideal executive to drive growth in this key market.

In his new role, Phil will be responsible for building and leading the Fort Lauderdale team, shaping the division's culture, driving sales, and increasing brand awareness throughout Florida and the Southeast. The new division will enhance VetTemps' ability to serve veterinary practices and relief veterinarians in one of the fastest-growing regions for veterinary demand.

"I am thrilled to join VetTemps at such an exciting time in its growth," said Phil Gehring, President of the Fort Lauderdale Division. "Tim and Lacey have built an agency that truly puts veterinarians and clinics first with unmatched service and support. I look forward to bringing that same level of excellence to Florida—building a team that veterinarians and practices will be proud to partner with and expanding our reach to meet the growing need for high-quality relief staffing."

Tim Devereux, CEO and Co-Founder of VetTemps, added: "I have known Phil for over 25 years and consider it a great honor that he is embarking on the next phase of his career with VetTemps. I know he will be a massive success here. His vast knowledge of staffing, combined with his exceptional people skills and the way he naturally draws people in—making them want to be part of what he's building—will be invaluable as we grow our footprint and continue setting the gold standard for veterinary relief staffing."

VetTemps, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, was founded in 2024 by industry veterans Tim Devereux and Lacey Salzer. The husband-and-wife team previously founded Integrity Locums in 2012, a successful physician locum tenens firm that they grew and sold to private equity in 2025. Drawing on more than a decade of staffing expertise, Tim and Lacey identified a significant gap in the veterinary relief market: the lack of a true travel-focused agency that delivers exceptional, personalized service to both veterinarians and clinics. They launched VetTemps to fill that void, creating a niche player dedicated exclusively to high-quality relief placements for veterinary practices nationwide.

VetTemps is committed to redefining relief staffing with a white-glove, concierge-style approach that has been exceptionally well received by veterinarians and client practices alike. The company sets the gold standard by offering:

Fully prepaid travel and comfortable lodging for every assignment, at no additional cost to clinics

Comprehensive malpractice insurance coverage for all placed veterinarians

Weekly direct payments as 1099 independent contractors

Highly trained, dedicated consultants who guide every step—from matching and credentialing to scheduling and onboarding

By prioritizing quality over quantity, seamless logistics, and genuine partnership, VetTemps ensures relief veterinarians arrive ready to provide outstanding care while allowing practices to maintain continuity and focus on their patients.

For more information, visit www.thevettemps.com or contact [email protected].

About VetTemps

