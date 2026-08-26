Vetter Senior Living scales purpose and connection for residents with LifeLoop Wellness Navigator

Expanded technology partnership elevates social wellness as a core pillar of resident well-being across 28 communities through data-driven insights and intervention

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeLoop, the leading proactive engagement and whole-person wellness platform for senior living, today announced that Vetter Senior Living (Vetter) has expanded its partnership with the portfolio-wide launch of the Wellness Navigator, LifeLoop's innovative new solution that provides a research-based framework to operationalize resident social wellness at scale. The solution is now available across 28 Vetter communities in Nebraska, Missouri, and Wyoming.

Senior living providers have long recognized the critical role life enrichment professionals play in resident quality of life, yet the impact of that work has historically been difficult to quantify. This lack of standardized measurement has limited the industry's ability to evaluate and deliver social wellness with the same rigor applied to clinical and physical dimensions of resident health. Vetter's implementation of the LifeLoop Wellness Navigator introduces a consistent method to translate resident engagement data into actionable insights, reflecting the organization's broader strategy to elevate life enrichment as a core pillar of resident well-being.

"Cultivating purpose and connection is central to who we are and the experiences we create for our residents at Vetter Senior Living," said Mark Iverson, chief operating officer at Vetter Senior Living. "LifeLoop's Wellness Navigator enables us to now operationalize that belief across every community—it's transformative for our organization, our community teams, and our residents. Our partnership with LifeLoop is helping us advance a model of senior living in which social wellness is intentionally supported as an essential element of overall resident health."

Vetter has launched the Wellness Navigator portfolio-wide to standardize how communities measure and improve social well-being. The solution gives community staff greater visibility into residents at risk of loneliness or disengagement, empowering life enrichment professionals to intervene with personalized support before isolation impacts resident health and well-being. Using the solution's wellness intelligence system—including the Social Engagement Index (SEI) and UCLA 3 Loneliness Scale as validated measurement frameworks—staff can confidently and consistently evaluate engagement trends over time, at both the resident and community levels.

"The potential impact of the Wellness Navigator for our life enrichment teams and residents cannot be overstated. In my 15 years in this field, we have never had an industry-standard framework to quantify how life enrichment positively impacts resident wellness," said Courtney Schmitz, director of purposeful living at Vetter Senior Living. "With LifeLoop, we're moving beyond program planning and activity tracking into data-driven, whole-person wellness."

Vetter has leveraged LifeLoop solutions for resident engagement, community operations, and family connections for over 15 years. This expansion builds on Vetter's longstanding commitment to creating community experiences that are centered in dignity and purpose for all residents.

"Vetter is demonstrating what it looks like to treat life enrichment as an essential component of resident well-being," said Rob Fisher, chief executive officer at LifeLoop. "As senior living continues to evolve, recognizing that purpose and connection matter is important, but having the infrastructure to seamlessly understand, support, and improve them is paramount. Vetter is one of the organizations leading that shift, and we're proud to partner with them to put that vision into practice for the staff, residents, and families they care for."

About Vetter Senior Living

Vetter Senior Living is a nonprofit organization providing services and living options including rehabilitation, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, home health care, and hospice. The company has locations in Nebraska and Missouri, and manages care communities in Lander, Wyoming and Grand Island, Nebraska. With a mission of "Dignity in Life," Vetter Senior Living is well known for quality care. More than 4,000 team members continuously strive for improvement in all areas of service.

About LifeLoop

LifeLoop is powering a new era of aging. Trusted by more than 4,700 communities across North America, LifeLoop embeds proactive engagement and whole-person wellness into the daily life of senior living communities. With LifeLoop, senior living providers deliver personalized experiences that foster purpose and connection—helping older adults live not just longer, but better. Learn more at lifeloop.com.

Media contact

Natalie Jones

Sr. Director of Marketing

LifeLoop

[email protected]

SOURCE LifeLoop