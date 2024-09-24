Vetter Senior Living signs Medline as prime vendor after 40 years with previous partner

Nebraska-based senior living organization and Medline partner to focus on clinical and resident care solutions

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced a new prime vendor partnership with Nebraska-based Vetter Senior Living. The senior living organization selected Medline after over four decades with their previous vendor. Under a newly signed multi-year contract, Medline will serve as the primary supplier for Vetter Senior Living's 30-plus facilities encompassing an extensive portfolio of products and clinical solutions.

Nebraska's Vetter Senior Living partners with Medline to tap into their extensive portfolio of products and clinical solutions

The two organizations began working together in 2023 when Medline rolled out its environmental services products, best practice education and also therapy equipment at Vetter's facilities. This successful collaboration paved the way for Medline to be named the exclusive provider of medical supplies and help Vetter implement clinical solutions.

Skin Health : The Medline Skin Health Solution program incorporates best guidelines, products and monthly training to empower staff. The program helps uncover insights into Vetter's clinical practice and product utilization, works with Vetter's leadership to determine a holistic plan, and is supported with targeted education programs and product in-servicing through Medline's team of clinicians.

: The Medline Skin Health Solution program incorporates best guidelines, products and monthly training to empower staff. The program helps uncover insights into Vetter's clinical practice and product utilization, works with Vetter's leadership to determine a holistic plan, and is supported with targeted education programs and product in-servicing through Medline's team of clinicians. Incontinence Management: One of the biggest challenges in the incontinence industry is chronic oversizing. Vetter is leveraging Medline's FitRight Navigator tool to give visibility on where the oversizing is happening through personalized product and sizing recommendations for each resident. The digital tool integrates with Vetter's electronic medical record (EMR) system and guides these tailored recommendations. The result can be savings on incontinence spend and a better quality of life for residents in the right fit product.

"An important part of our mission of 'dignity in life' is to provide residents with everything they need to feel content by a team that works in a positive and encouraging environment. Our partnership with Medline goes beyond receiving boxes with products and helps us to provide team members with the tools and resources to provide the highest quality of care," said Heath Boddy, chief operations officer for Vetter Senior Living. "We have more than 4,000 team members across all of the Vetter services lines and we appreciate Medline's willingness to come to our locations and share their clinical expertise."

2025 will mark 50 years of Vetter providing care to communities in Nebraska, Wyoming and Missouri. As the country continues to experience an average nursing home employee turnover rate of over 50 percent, a 2023 study by the American Health Care Association (AHCA) of 425 nursing homes found that 37 percent of respondents believe a lack of training is a moderately big obstacle. Vetter has seen a relatively low teammate turnover rate by investing in tools that put their teammates first and allow them to spend more quality time with residents.

"We are honored to be selected as the prime vendor for Vetter Senior Living," said Allen Amaral, senior vice president of long-term care corporate accounts, Medline. "This agreement is a testament to our team's dedication and our ability to deliver value-driven solutions that enhance operational efficiency and patient care. We are excited to support Vetter through these specialized programs and look forward helping them continue their mission of exceptional care."

Learn how Medline works with long-term care providers to improve clinical, financial and operational outcomes at https://www.medline.com/about-us/who-we-serve/long-term-care/.

About Medline

Medline makes healthcare run better. Through its unique offering of world-class products, supply chain resilience and clinical practice expertise, Medline delivers improved clinical, financial and operational outcomes across all points of care. Headquartered in Northfield, Illinois, Medline is the healthcare industry's largest medical-surgical product manufacturer, supply chain provider and clinical solutions partner. The company employs more than 39,000 people worldwide and operates in over 100 countries and territories. For more information, visit www.medline.com.

About Vetter Senior Living

is a nonprofit organization providing services and living options for rehabilitation, independent living, assisted living, skilled nursing, home health care and hospice. We have locations in Nebraska and Missouri, and we manage a location in Lander, Wyoming and Grand Island, Nebraska.

With a mission of "Dignity in Life," Vetter Senior Living is well known for quality care. More than 3,300 team members continuously strive for improvement in all areas of service. Following our Vision: Quality Life, Quality Care, Excellent Teams, Outstanding Facilities, Quality Reputation, and Stewardship, is simply expected. Serving, Integrity, Teamwork, and Excellence are Our Core Values. It's the Vetter Way.

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

YouTube

SOURCE Medline Industries, LP