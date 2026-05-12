VEVOR Launches 120 lbs/Day Countertop Ice Maker, Delivering Up to 20% More Ice Than Competitors at Under $315

HOUSTON, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- There is a common problem across both households and small businesses: ice supply runs out exactly when demand peaks.

At home gatherings, coolers empty before the event ends. For food trucks and small beverage operators, insufficient ice directly slows service and impacts revenue. Meanwhile, commercial-grade ice machines often cost over $1,000—placing them out of reach for early-stage businesses.

VEVOR Launches 120 lbs/Day Countertop Ice Maker VEVOR Launches 120 lbs/Day Countertop Ice Maker

VEVOR's new Integrated Ice Maker is designed to bridge this gap with higher output and a more accessible price point.

Up to 120 lbs/Day: Raising the Output Standard

Most countertop machines rate daily output under ideal lab conditions — cool ambient temps, light-duty cycles, clean water. In a real kitchen, a hot garage, or a busy service window, actual yield drops well below the spec sheet number. VEVOR's 120 lbs/day is rated for real-world use. That's where the "up to 20% more ice" figure comes from: not a best-case-to-best-case comparison, but VEVOR's everyday output measured against what competing units actually deliver once conditions aren't perfect.

What does that extra capacity look like in practice?

Backyard party (15–20 people): VEVOR's 120 lbs/day output means enough ice to last from kickoff to final whistle — no emergency gas-station run at halftime, no interruptions and no scrambling.

Food truck or small bar during peak hours: the same constraint costs money. Without enough ice on hand, drink service slows and orders back up. VEVOR's added capacity keeps pace with a busy service shift — without a last-minute run to the store or managing limited supply.

One scenario is about convenience; the other is about revenue. Same root advantage — a machine that doesn't tap out when demand peaks.

Built for Real Use: Speed, Scheduling, and Quiet Operation

Beyond raw output, the unit addresses the most common user complaints about ice makers:

10-Minute First Batch, You're Not Waiting on Ice Anymore — Speed matters as much as volume. Traditional home ice makers can take 15 to 20 minutes for a first batch — meaning guests spend time watching the machine instead of enjoying the party. The VEVOR Integrated Ice Maker produces its first batch in 10 minutes, so ice is ready when the first drinks are poured.

48-Hour Smart Scheduling. Schedule It. Forget It. Ice Is There When You Need It — For parties planned in advance — a Saturday night gathering, a World Cup match, a backyard BBQ. For small operators, the alternative is arriving early to prep ice in shifts before doors open. The 48-hour smart scheduling function lets users set ice production up to two days ahead. The machine runs on the user's timeline, not the other way around. Getting ready for a party often means a morning trip to the store to pre-buy bags of ice — bags that melt by noon and consume the entire cooler. With 48-hour smart scheduling, that morning trip becomes a thing of the past. Set it the night before or first thing in the morning, and ice is ready exactly when guests start arriving — no bags, no melting, no last-minute errands.

50dB Quiet Operation. Quiet Enough for the Living Room — Many ice makers on the market sound like appliances you'd park in the garage. The VEVOR unit operates at 50dB — quiet enough to run in a kitchen or living room during an evening event without competing with TV commentary or conversation.

Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-level Price

Priced at $313.9, the Integrated Ice Maker fills a gap between compact home units and high-cost commercial machines.

It is designed for:

Households with high ice consumption needs

Food trucks and startup beverage businesses

Operators seeking lower upfront investment

About VEVOR

Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, we deliver superior performance through practical technological innovation that combines purposeful technology with the hands-on joy of creation.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects. For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search "vevor" on Amazon.

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications Team

[email protected]

SOURCE VEVOR