VEVOR's New Compact ProPress Tool Cuts Pipe Connection Time by Up to 60%--No Premium Price Required

HOUSTON, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arriving just in time for National Plumbers Day and the kickoff of the busy spring renovation season, VEVOR today launched its 18V High-Efficiency Compact Propress Tool. Engineered to empower professionals facing a surge in residential and commercial projects, this new solution helps plumbers complete copper connections faster, even in the most restrictive working spaces. With press cycles as fast as 3 seconds, a 360° swivel head, and dual 18V batteries, the tool is purpose-built to slash installation time and physical strain while delivering pro-level performance at an accessible price point.

VEVOR Compact ProPress Tool VEVOR Compact ProPress Tool

Uncompromising Performance Without the Premium Markup

For plumbing professionals and dedicated home creators, reliability and speed are non-negotiable. They demand tools that simply perform better under pressure. The VEVOR Compact Propress Tool answers this call with uncompromising, jobsite-ready power. Engineered with a high-efficiency 18V motor and delivering rapid 3-second press cycles, it outpaces many traditional options in pure performance. By combining superior capability with an unexpectedly accessible price point, VEVOR ensures that anyone entering the trade or upgrading their arsenal can instantly access top-tier performance without the financial strain.

Behind the accessible price point is a commitment to uncompromising, professional-grade manufacturing. The VEVOR Compact Propress Tool features hydraulic cylinders precision-machined using advanced Mazak 7-axis CNC technology, ensuring top-tier durability and leak-proof stability. Its jaws are forged from vacuum heat-treated carburized steel—the same cutting-edge metallurgical process utilized by the industry's most premium brands. Built to exceed standard stress tests, this meticulous engineering ensures the tool delivers proven, heavy-duty reliability right out of the box, ready to withstand the daily rigors of demanding jobsites.

"Professional-grade efficiency shouldn't be a privilege gated by legacy pricing," said Gavin, Brand Director at VEVOR. " Our mission is to tear down those financial barriers, putting high-performance tools directly into the hands of anyone ready to elevate their craft and take pride in their work."

Built to Solve Common Jobsite Challenges

More than specs alone, a propress tool is judged by how it performs in real installation environments. VEVOR designed the 18V Compact Propress Tool around three common jobsite needs: faster cycle times, better access in tight spaces, and dependable runtime for repeated pressing tasks.

Faster Cycle Times for Demanding Jobs (Up to 60% Faster Crimping):

Slow crimp cycles can severely bottleneck productivity on large-scale jobs. By delivering press cycles in just 3 seconds—compared to conventional 5-second tools—VEVOR boosts the crimping rate per minute by up to 60%. Across multiple connections, that time savings can help users reduce downtime, minimize repetitive physical strain, and keep projects moving on schedule.

Better Access in Tight Spaces (360° Swivel Head):

Pipe installations frequently occur in highly restrictive environments, such as ceiling crawl spaces or beneath cramped cabinetry, where limited mobility can compromise efficiency. To address this structural challenge, VEVOR engineered the tool with a smooth 360-degree rotating head. This mechanism enables users to precisely calibrate their approach angle without awkward contortion, ensuring a secure, professional-grade seal even in the most challenging spaces.

Extended Runtime and Jobsite Durability:

To support repeated pressing tasks, the kit includes two 18V 2.0Ah batteries for extended runtime. Under test conditions, the system supports approximately 200 presses per charge, depending on pipe size, material, and operating environment. For durability, the tool's jaws are made from vacuum-carburized steel to provide the hardness needed for secure gripping performance while maintaining the toughness required for repeated high-load applications.

Designed specifically for ProPress copper pipe crimping applications, the VEVOR Compact ProPress Tool is equipped with press jaws for crimping 1/2", 3/4", and 1" pipe sizes. Delivering 24kN of output force, the tool supports ProPress copper pipe connections up to 1-1/4 inches in diameter. The tool also features a digital display that provides real-time visibility into operating status and crimp count for added convenience on the job.

Availability

The VEVOR 18V High-Efficiency Compact ProPress Tool is now available for purchase. The kit includes [tool body], [3 pro press jaws], [2 x 18V 2.0Ah batteries], [fast charger], and [carrying case].

Consumers can purchase the product at VEVOR.com, Amazon, and eBay. Those interested in exploring more of VEVOR's home-improvement solutions can visit the brand's first global flagship store at 10951 Farm to Market 1960 Road W in Houston or shop online at www.vevor.com.

About VEVOR

Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, we deliver superior performance through practical technological innovation that combines purposeful technology with the hands-on joy of creation.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects.For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search "vevor" on Amazon.

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications Team

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SOURCE VEVOR