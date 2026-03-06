VEVOR Launches First Global Flagship Store in Houston, Advancing Its Omnichannel Retail Strategy

HOUSTON, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VEVOR, one of the world's fastest-growing home improvement brands serving over 30 million customers globally, is bringing a new kind of retail experience to Houston. On March 9, the company will open its first-ever physical store in the city—celebrating the milestone alongside the Houston Rockets—designed to close the gap between online convenience and in-person confidence. The launch marks VEVOR's first brick-and-mortar retail location in the United States and a pivotal step in its evolution from a digital-first company to a fully integrated omnichannel brand.

For nearly a decade, VEVOR has built a strong global presence through a direct-to-consumer model, serving DIY enthusiasts, professional builders, and small business owners. These "Home Creators" — whether weekend warrior tackling their first garage project or a seasoned contractor building for clients — are at the heart of everything VEVOR does. Supported by a robust supply chain and advanced digital infrastructure, the brand has delivered professional-grade products at scale. Today, as customers seek deeper engagement, immediate access, and greater product confidence, VEVOR is expanding beyond online efficiency to create a more immersive, experience-led retail model — and the new Houston store is built with them in mind.

From Digital Convenience to Physical Confidence

In the home improvement category, purchasing decisions are driven not only by specifications, but by trust and tactile validation. The Houston flagship store is designed to bridge that gap—transforming digital discovery into real-world experience.

The store features a dedicated "Hands-on Pro Zone," where customers can test equipment such as jacks and woodworking machinery in person, gaining direct insight into performance and craftsmanship.

To further enhance convenience, VEVOR is introducing BOPIS (Buy Online, Pick Up In Store), enabling customers to browse and purchase online, then collect their items directly from the store. By combining digital efficiency with physical immediacy, VEVOR delivers a seamless and flexible shopping journey tailored to modern consumers.

"Over the past decade, VEVOR has always stood for one simple idea: pro-level performance at a price that doesn't exclude anyone. This store is that promise made physical." said Gavin Wu, Brand Director at VEVOR. "Our Houston flagship brings the VEVOR experience into the real world—giving customers the chance to see, test, and trust the tools they rely on, while helping us stay closer to the people who build, create, and improve every day."

A Strategic Anchor for U.S. Expansion

As the fourth-largest city in the United States, Houston represents a vibrant ecosystem of homeowners, contractors, and entrepreneurs closely aligned with VEVOR's core audience. For them, the 31,977-square-foot flagship store offers a curated selection across tools, garden equipment, and home improvement categories.

VEVOR is also introducing innovative digital integration throughout the store, including QR-enabled product demonstrations, installation tutorials, and interactive content. The space will host professional training sessions, DIY workshops, and maker-focused community events—positioning it as more than a retail outlet, but a gathering place for creators and builders.

Houston is just the beginning. VEVOR's U.S. retail expansion is designed to bring the brand's signature blend of professional performance and accessible pricing to communities across the country — starting here, in H-Town.

The grand opening on March 9, 2026, will feature a special appearance by players from the Houston Rockets, celebrating this milestone alongside the local community. Join us at 10951 Farm to Market 1960 Road W to be part of the celebration.

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a global home improvement brand that empowers home creators, who actively reshape living spaces to express their inner pursuits, finding joy in turning visions into reality with their own hands to upgrade spaces with pro-level gear at fair prices. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, VEVOR delivers uncompromised quality through vertical integration — combining precision engineering with the joy of making.

Founded in 2007 as an eBay seller, VEVOR began selling on Amazon in 2013 and launched vevor.com in 2020. The brand unveiled its refreshed identity in 2025. Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, with a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of over 15,000 products spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions.

The brand's promise is built on four pillars: professional-grade performance, unexpected value, complete home ecosystem coverage, and uncompromising quality. This commitment is reflected in its 90% customer satisfaction rate, supported by 24/7 assistance and a 30-day hassle-free return policy.

For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search "vevor" on Amazon.

