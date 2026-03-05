VEVOR Partners with Houston Rockets, Marks Strategic U.S. Expansion with Houston Flagship Store

HOUSTON, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VEVOR, a global leader in home improvement solutions, recently announced its first-ever partnership in professional sports with the NBA's Houston Rockets. As part of this collaboration, VEVOR will appear at home games and community events, forging deeper connections with Rockets fans and Houston residents. The partnership represents a key pillar of VEVOR's U.S. localization strategy and underscores the brand's long-term commitment to both the city and the broader U.S. market.

VEVOR x HOUSTON ROCKETS HOUSTON ROCKETS x VEVOR

Building Community Through Shared Values

VEVOR's brand strategy closely aligns with the spirit of the Houston Rockets and the city itself. On the court, the Rockets have long exemplified excellence, resilience, and teamwork, while off the court, Houston embodies a culture of exploration, hard work, and ambition—from its heritage as "Space City" to its vibrant, thriving community.

This shared mindset connects seamlessly with VEVOR's mission to empower creators, professionals, and DIY enthusiasts through tools, solutions, and community-driven programs that inspire innovation, problem-solving, and growth. Houston also serves as the launchpad for VEVOR's first global exploration of an omnichannel "online + offline" retail model, reinforcing the city's strategic significance in the brand's global expansion.

"We are honored to partner with the Houston Rockets. The Rockets embody a relentless pursuit of excellence—an ethos that shapes how we build our products and support the creators and small businesses we serve. This collaboration goes beyond sponsorship; it reflects our long-term commitment to Houston. By bringing innovative tools and practical solutions to the community, we aim to help Houston's makers and entrepreneurs turn ideas into impact and build a stronger ecosystem of creativity and opportunity." said Gavin Wu, Brand Director at VEVOR.

Launching VEVOR's Physical Retail Presence in the U.S.

As part of its broader U.S. retail expansion, VEVOR is opening its first global flagship store in Houston, which began soft opening in February and will officially celebrate its grand opening in March.

The store features a BOPIS (Buy Online, Pick Up In Store) model, seamlessly integrating online convenience with in-store accessibility. Customers can purchase products online and retrieve them in-store, offering flexibility, efficiency, and a streamlined shopping experience.

A Hands-on experience zone invites visitors to explore and test tools and solutions in real-world settings, bridging the gap between online research and tactile engagement. This interactive space caters to a broad audience—DIY enthusiasts, professional builders, and small business owners—helping them make informed decisions while experiencing products firsthand.

Beyond retail, the store serves as a hub for learning, discovery, and collaboration, reinforcing VEVOR's mission to empower home creators, problem-solvers, and local innovators, and supporting the growth of Houston's home improvement community.

The flagship store will officially open at 10951 Farm to Market 1960 Road W, Houston on March 9, 2026 with special appearances by Houston Rockets representatives. Join us for a day of celebration, exploration, and hands-on experiences!

About VEVOR

VEVOR is a global home improvement brand that empowers home creators, who actively reshape living spaces to express their inner pursuits, finding joy in turning visions into reality with their own hands to upgrade spaces with pro-level gear at fair prices. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, VEVOR delivers uncompromised quality through vertical integration — combining precision engineering with the joy of making.

Founded in 2007 as an eBay seller, VEVOR began selling on Amazon in 2013 and launched vevor.com in 2020. The brand unveiled its refreshed identity in 2025. Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, with a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of over 15,000 products spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions.

The brand's promise is built on four pillars: professional-grade performance, unexpected value, complete home ecosystem coverage, and uncompromising quality. This commitment is reflected in its 90% customer satisfaction rate, supported by 24/7 assistance and a 30-day hassle-free return policy.

For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search "vevor" on Amazon.

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE VEVOR