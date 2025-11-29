VEVOR Powers Black Friday Growth and Lights Up Times Square with Immersive Pop-Up

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global home improvement brand VEVOR closed out Black Friday with strong commercial momentum and a high-profile brand activation in New York's Times Square, reinforcing its commitment to supporting creators in the home improvement and maker economy worldwide. Through a large-scale public installation and sustainability-driven pop-up experience, the brand brought its "Upgrade Every Space" philosophy to life in one of the world's most iconic urban spaces.

Strong Business Growth Fueling the Creator Economy

This year's Black Friday marked another milestone for VEVOR, with strong year-on-year growth, reflecting increased demand from Home Creators engaging in DIY, home maintenance, and maker-style projects.

Among standout products, the VEVOR Mechanics Stool proved a favorite for hands-on projects, offering a sturdy and comfortable seat for automotive repairs, furniture assembly, and other practical tasks; the VEVOR Impact Socket Set became one of the most sought-after solutions for DIY and automotive work, delivering high strength and versatility; and the VEVOR Mechanics Tool Set and Socket Set served as a go-to kit for a wide range of home and workshop projects, trusted for its comprehensive coverage and reliable performance.

With professional-grade quality, reliable performance, and accessible pricing, VEVOR continues to strengthen its position as a trusted home improvement solutions partner, supporting creators across diverse projects and everyday hands-on scenarios.

VEVOR Brings Creativity, Sustainability, and Community to Times Square

VEVOR successfully staged "The Great Upgrade" in New York's Times Square, an innovative pop-up experience that brought its philosophy, "Upgrade Every Space," to life through hands-on participation. The event revolved around three core initiatives — trade-up of old items, eco-friendly art, and the Home Creator Fund — creating a meaningful platform for creativity, sustainability, and community engagement. Over thousands Home Creators brought their idle tools and household items, exchanging them for exclusive $9.9 new product trade-up vouchers. The activation showcased how thoughtful innovation and sustainable practices can transform everyday spaces while fostering a vibrant, connected community.

As part of the activation, VEVOR collaborated with Brooklyn-based public artist Tom Fruin to create HOUSE, a large-scale sculpture made from reclaimed materials. Attendees joined Fruin in assembling and shaping the installation, experiencing firsthand the excitement of hands-on creativity and collaborative art-making. The interactive project reflected VEVOR's vision of empowering Home Creators to transform everyday spaces through imagination, sustainability, and shared experiences.

"I love transforming ordinary, discarded materials into something that captures light and imagination. Collaborating with VEVOR allowed us to show how creativity and sustainability can meet in everyday spaces," said Tom Fruin.

"Being able to trade items I no longer use and see them transformed into art was incredible. It made me feel part of a truly creative and sustainable community," said Jessica Lee, a Brooklyn resident and DIY enthusiast who participated in the event.

During the activation, VEVOR also announced the launch of the VEVOR Home Creator Fund, a long-term initiative supporting community organizations, sustainability projects, and home improvement programs. The fund extends the impact beyond a single event while reinforcing the company's commitment to fostering lasting, community-driven change.

Building a Creator-Centered Brand with Purpose

With a global user base exceeding 20 million, VEVOR remains focused on enabling people to improve their living and working environments. From professional tradespeople and DIY enthusiasts to micro-entrepreneurs and makers, VEVOR is building a creator-driven ecosystem rooted in empowerment and accessibility.

By investing in durable products, localized service networks, and meaningful social impact initiatives, VEVOR continues to balance rapid growth with long-term responsibility. Looking ahead, the company will further support creators worldwide — making creativity a catalyst for stronger communities and more vibrant cities.

