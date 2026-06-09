VEVOR Launches 'Upgrade Your Summer Outdoors' Campaign to Help Home Creators Build Better Outdoor Spaces This Summer

From June 8 to June 28, VEVOR brings pro-level outdoor equipment and home improvement solutions to backyards, patios, gardens, and garages—without the pro-level price

HOUSTON, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VEVOR, a home improvement retailer known for pro-level performance without the pro-level price, today announced the launch of its 'Upgrade Your Summer Outdoors' campaign, running from June 8 through June 28. The campaign helps Home Creators upgrade backyards, patios, gardens, pools, garages, and outdoor gathering spaces with practical, high-value products designed for summer living.

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Building the outdoor space you've always wanted doesn't have to come with a contractor's price tag. It just takes a pair of willing hands and the right tools. "We see more and more families no longer waiting for professional help—they're building it themselves," said Gavin Wu, Brand Director at VEVOR. "This summer, we want to put more possibility in their hands. Not just because it saves money, but because that feeling of having done it yourself? You can't buy that."

Why now? Summer is when outdoor spaces actually get used. Kids are out of school, backyard BBQs multiply, and the patio stops being decoration and becomes the center of everything. Longer days and comfortable weather make it the ideal window for upgrades. But once fall arrives, that window closes—and if you miss it, you wait another year.

The campaign focuses on three high-demand summer scenarios: outdoor family life, yard maintenance, and garage DIY. Together, these moments reflect how Home Creators are using the season to make their spaces more functional, comfortable, and personal.

Outdoor Family Life: What Summer Is Supposed to Feel Like

The best part of summer is spending an afternoon by the backyard pool with family and friends—sunlight on the water, someone splashing around, a cold drink in hand, nothing on the agenda.

That kind of relaxation has one small prerequisite: the water has to be clean. Leave a pool alone for a few days and it'll start turning green—and by the time you want to use it, half your weekend is gone. A solid pool cleaning system—VEVOR FlashPure Sand Filter Pump—handles it before it becomes a problem.

Friends show up with watermelon. Kids come up from the pool. Someone's sitting in the shade—the moment you can hand them an ice-cold drink without thinking about it is summer's smallest, easiest joy. Keep an ice maker at home and that moment is always there.

And when the afternoon sun gets too strong, a sunshade at the park or a gazebo in the backyard gives you a cool corner for the whole day—for daydreaming, for conversation, for just being together in peace. On a weekend trip to the park, a sunshade unfolds into a little patch of shade that's all yours. Want to turn the backyard into a permanent retreat? Set up a gazebo and you've got a spot for the whole afternoon—for daydreaming, for conversation, for being together.

Yard Maintenance: Good Looks Come from a Little Regular Care

Summer brings strong sun and frequent rain—and the lawn doesn't waste any time responding. Even after a fresh mow, the edges along driveways, walkways, and flower beds start creeping out of line almost overnight. Get to it while the weather's fine and the ground is still dry; a good Lawn Edger makes quick work of those ragged borders, giving your yard that clean, sharp look that a mower alone can't deliver. Keeping up with it regularly is what separates a yard worth showing off from one you avoid looking at.

Fences deserve a second look too. After a whole spring of sun and storms, the wood may have faded, joints loosened, a board or two starting to warp. Spend one afternoon patching, repairing, and applying a fresh coat of stain, and the whole yard gets its energy back. One afternoon of work, traded for an entire summer of satisfaction.

And then there's the overlooked grime on hardscapes—the moss creeping into patio tile joints, the layer of dust on the driveway. A pressure washer takes care of it in one pass. No kneeling, no scrubbing, no dust kicked up in the process.

Garage Time: The Satisfaction of Doing It Yourself

Long summer days mean there's still daylight left after work, with a little warmth in the air and the smell of cut grass in the neighborhood. Instead of sinking into the couch with your phone, head to the garage and give the car a little attention—check the brake pads, feel the tires, tighten what needs tightening. No need for a special trip to the mechanic; scattered evening hours add up to real progress.

Changing tires or inspecting the undercarriage, an electric jack holds the car steady so you don't have to crawl underneath. An impact socket set makes disassembly and reassembly quick and clean, far more convenient than traditional tools. The satisfaction of having done it yourself—sometimes that's more rewarding than the money saved.

A Commitment to the Home Creator Community

"Upgrade Your Summer Outdoors" isn't just a seasonal promotion—it's the continuation of VEVOR's long-term commitment to the Home Creator community worldwide.

This group chooses to do it themselves, not because they lack options, but because they love the process, take pride in what they build with their own hands, and believe the best spaces are the ones you build yourself. VEVOR's role is simple: to make sure that when they reach for a tool, they have something professional-grade in their grip.

That commitment goes beyond the screen. The VEVOR Houston Store is open for hands-on product experiences—come see, touch, and try before you buy. On June 2nd, VEVOR hosted a Summer New Product Launch Event at its Houston store, featuring live product demonstrations, exclusive reveals of the latest seasonal products, and opportunities for Home Creators to connect in person. The energy from that event continues to shape our summer lineup, inspiring VEVOR to bring even more pro-level performance to Home Creators — and you can still experience many of these featured products in-store today.

Take Action Now

Summer won't wait—the best window for outdoor upgrades is open.

Explore the Summer Collection: vevor.com

vevor.com Visit the VEVOR Houston Store: 10951 Farm to Market 1960 Road W, Houston

This summer, your backyard deserves a real upgrade.

About VEVOR

Pro-Level Performance Without the Pro-Level Price. From backyard makeovers to apartment innovations, we deliver superior performance through practical technological innovation that combines purposeful technology with the hands-on joy of creation.

Today, VEVOR operates in over 50 countries, supported by a network of 200+ global warehouses and a catalog of more than 15,000 SKUs spanning tools, outdoor equipment, and home improvement solutions. VEVOR has supported over 30 million Home Creators worldwide, bringing performance, inspiration, and value to their home improvement projects. For more information, visit www.vevor.com or search "vevor" on Amazon.

Media Contact

VEVOR Communications Team

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SOURCE VEVOR