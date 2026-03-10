Vexcel Announces 2026 Global Aerial Imagery Collection Plan

Vexcel expands its world-leading aerial imagery program, delivering high-resolution imagery at an unmatched scale for government agencies and businesses

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexcel, operator of the world's largest aerial imagery program, today announced plans to capture more than 6.6 million square kilometers of high-resolution aerial imagery in 2026, demonstrating the company's commitment to delivering consistently updated, high-resolution aerial imagery at an unmatched global scale.

Vexcel uses a dedicated fleet of fixed-wing aircraft equipped with UltraCam sensors to capture consistent, high-resolution imagery across cities, rural areas and major metropolitan regions. This comprehensive data collection program delivers higher-resolution imagery than satellite systems and covers a broader geographic scale than drones.

Companies and governments rely on Vexcel's imagery to monitor the ever-changing built and natural world. The data captured also provides a powerful database for artificial intelligence systems, including the recently launched Vexcel Intelligence, a new platform that uses Vexcel's aerial imagery to help AI see and understand the real world.

"AI models are only as good as the data they're trained on," said Rob Agee, Chief Operating Officer of Vexcel. "To understand the real world, AI needs access to aerial imagery that is large-scale, consistent in specifications, regularly updated and accurate. That's what allows organizations to reliably monitor changes across infrastructure and the environment. Our 2026 collection program expands and refreshes imagery across cities and rural areas worldwide, delivering the quality and scale our customers depend on."

The United States remains the largest collection area, with nearly 5.2 million square kilometers already in progress for 2026, covering both cities and rural regions at 7.5cm to 15cm resolution. These collections continue to expand the largest aerial imagery program in the U.S.

Outside the U.S., Vexcel plans to target nearly 1 million square kilometers across Europe and nearly 500,000 square kilometers in other regions worldwide.

In Europe, collections will cover both urban and rural areas at 7.5cm to 15cm resolution. In other regions, including parts of Asia, South America, Africa and Oceania, collections will focus primarily on major cities and metropolitan areas at 7.5cm resolution.

Together, these efforts bring Vexcel's planned global coverage to more than 6.6 million square kilometers in 2026. The collections will produce a range of highly accurate geospatial products, including orthos, obliques, digital surface models and AI-derived datasets.

Vexcel's global collection program relies on its UltraCam Osprey and UltraCam Condor camera systems. The UltraCam Osprey captures both nadir and oblique imagery over cities, while the UltraCam Condor captures top-down imagery efficiently across urban and rural regions. These systems combined deliver consistent, high-resolution imagery at scale.

More information about Vexcel's aerial imagery coverage is available at: vexceldata.com/countries

About Vexcel

For over 30 years, Vexcel has been the industry leader in the photogrammetric and remote sensing space, building market-leading UltraCam sensors and providing a comprehensive library of cloud-based geospatial data. Vexcel operates the largest aerial imagery program in the world, collecting high-resolution imagery and geospatial data in 45+ countries and territories. Its dedicated fleet of fixed-wing aircraft captures imagery in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, India, and across Western Europe. Vexcel's unique technology stack results in consistency across its aerial collection programs. Its comprehensive aerial data library helps customers streamline remote assessment, innovate common workflows, and enhance decision-making with confidence. More at: vexceldata.com

SOURCE Vexcel Data Program