Vexcel Data Program To Expand Annual Aerial Imagery Collection Across U.S. in 2024

Refreshing more areas: Vexcel will collect 4.4 million km 2 of high-resolution aerial imagery, covering 93% of the U.S. population in 2024.

Meeting growing demand: The enhanced program will boost yearly collection by 15% for super-detailed aerial data in key industries, including AI.

Increasing frequency: Major cities and metro areas will be captured up to 3 times a year.

CENTENNIAL, Colo., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vexcel Data Program, the world's largest aerial imagery program, announced today an expansion to its annual collection in the United States for 2024. The program will capture aerial imagery across 4.4 million km2 in the Lower 48 states, increasing its already market-leading coverage by more than 15% over last year and publishing more urban areas at a super-detailed 7.5cm resolution. Major cities and urban areas will be collected up to 3 times throughout the year.

A detailed aerial image of properties in San Clemente, CA. Vexcel's 2024 U.S. collection plan will capture and refresh imagery for more than 120 million households.

The latest expansion feeds the growing need for ready-to-use, accurate aerial imagery for reviewing properties, mapping assets, tracking changes over time, and supporting AI applications. These insights better inform sectors such as insurance, government, transportation, telecom, utilities, high tech, and high-definition mapping.

"We are excited to grow our U.S. program yet again in 2024. This year's aerial collection covers big cities, little cities, and rural areas at an unprecedented scale, further cementing Vexcel as the largest aerial imagery program in the U.S.," said Erik Jorgensen, CEO of Vexcel Group. "Our customers and the greater market are hungry for high-quality imagery and location intelligence to provide detailed, up-to-date and more frequent insights to our ever-changing world."

2024 U.S. Program – By The Numbers

Vexcel's fleet of fixed-wing aircraft, equipped with its award-winning large-format UltraCam sensors, will be deployed throughout the year. The plan includes:

Targeting a total of 4.4 million km 2 of aerial imagery across U.S.

of aerial imagery across U.S. Refreshing imagery for 93% of population and 120 million households

Publishing 1.4 million km 2 of imagery at 7.5cm (200,000 km 2 more area than 2023 and covering 6,830 cities total)

of imagery at 7.5cm (200,000 km more area than 2023 and covering 6,830 cities total) Collecting 3 million km 2 of imagery at 15cm, spanning both cities and rural areas

of imagery at 15cm, spanning both cities and rural areas Capturing major cities up to 3 times for multiple views throughout the year

Processing several analytical and mapping-grade imagery products (Ortho, Oblique, Multispectral), elevation models (Elevate: DSM and DTM) and AI-derived products (Elements: Property Attributes and Roadways).

Adding More Imagery To Its Existing Library

Vexcel's historical library includes the contiguous U.S., covering 7.6 million km2 and 99.6% of the U.S. population with multiple aerial collections in urban and rural areas going back to 2014. The company runs the largest commercial aerial imagery program in the U.S., collecting up to 4 times more area than its nearest competitors.

For more info and maps on the 2024 program, visit vexceldata.com/2024.

About Vexcel Data Program

For over 30 years, Vexcel has been the industry leader in the photogrammetric and remote sensing space, building market-leading UltraCam sensors, and providing a comprehensive library of cloud-based geospatial data. The Vexcel Data Program is the largest aerial imagery program in the world, collecting high-resolution imagery and geospatial data in 30+ countries. Its dedicated fleet of fixed-wing aircraft capture imagery in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and across Western Europe. Vexcel's unique technology stack results in consistency across its aerial collection programs. Its comprehensive aerial data library helps customers streamline remote assessment, innovate common workflows, and enhance decision-making with confidence. More at: vexceldata.com

