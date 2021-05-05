VF Corporation's icebreakerⓇ Brand Names imre PR Agency of Record

As public relations agency of record, imre will work with the brand to define and manage the development of the overall modern PR narrative for icebreaker. imre will use this PR narrative to support future product launches with earned media storytelling, a product seeding program and execution of initiatives that will help cement icebreaker as a leader in sustainability and supply chain transparency by spotlighting the brand's innovation in developing natural apparel.

"Icebreaker challenges the status quo while championing natural, transparent and responsible ways to do business, and we saw many shared values in imre," said Rachel Winkel, Director of North American Marketing at icebreaker. "Through the RFP process, imre demonstrated a strong understanding of our vision and we're excited about the expertise they'll bring in building out our program."

"We're thrilled to broaden our work within the VF Corporation portfolio and this new partnership with icebreaker," said Nick Eber, Senior Vice President & Group Director, Consumer at imre. "This is a brand with an incredible purpose and story to tell. We're excited to support them in their mission to expand adoption of, and belief in, sustainable and ethically sourced products worldwide."

Founded by Jeremy Moon in 1995 in New Zealand, icebreaker pioneered the ethical and sustainable production of natural performance apparel. Now a part of the VF Corporation, icebreaker continues to develop clothing using natural fibers as an alternative to plastic-based synthetic apparel. Working with what nature provides and adapting as nature does, icebreaker enables consumers to join a movement towards choosing natural and preserving the planet for generations to come.

imre works with many of the world's leading and high growth brands. Driven by innovation, the agency's integrated suite of marketing communications services include brand strategy, creative, digital marketing, social media, public relations and media, data & analytics. Through its orchestrated ideas model, imre partners with a diversified and growing portfolio of brands including Airstream, AstraZeneca, Bausch & Lomb, Dickies, GSK, Infiniti, John Deere, McCormick, Pfizer, and the NFL. The agency maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Baltimore and Philadelphia. imre is an LGBTQ-founded and NGLCC-certified diverse supplier.

