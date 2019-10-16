VFS Global Launches Lithuania Visa Services in the United States

CHICAGO, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- VFS Global has rolled out Lithuania visa services in Chicago, Illinois, to cater to travellers from the United States (US) visiting the European country. Mr. Mantvydas Bekešius, Consul General of the Consulate General of the Republic of Lithuania in Chicago formally inaugurated the new Lithuania Visa Application Centre in Chicago on 15 October 2019.

(Left to Right) Mr. Bernard Vijaykumar, Regional Head – Americas, VFS Global, Mr. Mantvydas Bekešius, Consul General of the Consulate General of the Republic of Lithuania in Chicago and Mr. Giedrius Kazakevičius - Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, inaugurating the Lithuania Visa Application Centre in Chicago on 15 October 2019
VFS Global has been serving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Lithuania since 2013, with visa services currently operational in 13 countries worldwide, including the US. On 10 June 2019, the contract was extended, mandating VFS Global to serve customers in 71 countries in total, owing to Lithuania's growing popularity among travellers globally.

The centre in Chicago is equipped to accept all categories of Schengen visas for Lithuania, as well as biometric enrolment for the same. Customers will have access to a range of optional services for enhanced convenience. This includes Premium Lounge services, Form-filling Assistance, Courier Services, Walk-in without Appointment Services and on-site photo-booth, photocopying, printing and Internet services.

"We are very happy to start working with VFS Global in the United States and make the Schengen visa process more accessible to customers," said Consul General Mr. Mantvydas Bekešius, "and we are looking forward to embarking on this meaningful partnership, which will bring the United States and the EU closer together."

Mr. Jiten Vyas, Regional Group COO, VFS Global, also commented on this occasion and said, "We are thankful to have enjoyed a longstanding and successful partnership with the Republic of Lithuania for over six years, and are delighted to bring Lithuania visa services to the residents of the United States. As we continue to expand the network of centres in the United States, starting in Chicago and soon to follow in other cities, we remain committed towards the delivery of streamlined services, with convenience to the customer as a central priority."

Customer Support

Address: 142 East Ontario Street, Suite 1700, Chicago, Illinois, USA

Email: Info.LithuaniaUSA@vfshelpline.com | Helpline: +1-872-302-8365

Website: www.vfsglobal.com/Lithuania/USA/ Submission hours: 09:00 hrs – 1500 hrs (Monday to Friday, except holidays)


