vHive Earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its Best-in-Class Asset Digitization Software Platform

News provided by

vHive

13 Nov, 2023, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, vHive, a global market leader specializing in enterprise asset digitization, announced it has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a recipient of the 2023 Enabling Technology Leadership Award. This accolade recognizes vHive as a leading Digital Twins software solution provider for multiple industries, including telecom, renewable energy, and cranes, based on its years of technology innovation and proven success with enterprises worldwide.

vHive leverages cutting-edge technologies to deliver complete digital transformation of enterprise assets, enabling automated inspection, advanced analytics, simulation, and survey planning. With state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, a powerful digitization platform, autonomous data capture using proprietary Auto Discovery™ software, and a robust Digital Twin solution, the company provides customers with a comprehensive and reliable asset digitization solution that produces actionable insights, improves decision-making, maximizes productivity, and optimizes asset value.

"We're honored to have vHive's innovative technology recognized by Frost & Sullivan with this award" said Yariv Geller, CEO of vHive. "Since vHive's inception, our focus has been on providing a scalable enterprise solution that is easy to use. We view technology as a vehicle that enables anyone in the organization to perform otherwise impossibly complex tasks. By prioritizing a customer-centric approach and leveraging our development expertise, we deliver cutting-edge cloud-based solutions that create value for our customers." 

According to Frost & Sullivan, vHive truly stands out from competitors based on its commitment to innovation and creativity, and its ability to launch new solutions with multiple applications and a far-reaching impact. The company pairs its technology focus with customer-centric values, thus earning a solid reputation in the asset digitization software platform market.

With its strong global customer base and dedication to continuous innovation, vHive aims to be the go-to solution for digitizing enterprise assets globally. Frost & Sullivan believes the company is well-positioned to drive the asset digitization space into its next growth phase, capturing market share and sustaining its leadership in the coming years.

About vHive
vHive is a global leader of Digital Twin software solutions. vHive accelerates enterprises' continuous digital transformation, enabling them to make better decisions based on accurate field data, analytics, and insights. vHive is a leading software solution that enables enterprises to deploy autonomous drone hives to digitize their field assets and operations. vHive is making an impact in a variety of industries by seeking to dramatically cut operational costs, generate new revenue opportunities and boost employee safety. Learn more at www.vHive.ai.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:
Sharon Imber
CMO
[email protected]

SOURCE vHive

Also from this source

vHive présente une solution clé en main révolutionnaire pour l'inspection des éoliennes

vHive présente une solution clé en main révolutionnaire pour l'inspection des éoliennes

vHive, société de logiciels leader sur le marché, spécialisée dans la numérisation des actifs d'entreprise, est fière d'annoncer la mise à...
vHive Introduces Groundbreaking Turnkey Solution for the Wind Turbine Inspection

vHive Introduces Groundbreaking Turnkey Solution for the Wind Turbine Inspection

vHive, a market-leading software company specializing in enterprise asset digitization, proudly announces its innovative turnkey capabilities for the ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.