vHive Exclusively Authorized by FAA for its Autonomous Multi-Drone Solar Inspections in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vHive, a global leader in infrastructure digitization, has achieved a landmark waiver from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), authorizing the use of autonomous software-operated multi-drone surveys for utility-scale solar farm inspections in the United States. This exclusive approval makes vHive one of the first and only companies permitted to provide software to automatically control multiple drones operating simultaneously on a single task, revolutionizing solar inspections with a level of speed, precision, and efficiency previously unseen in the industry.

vHive's innovative multi-drone technology operates multiple drones autonomously, enabling them to cover vast solar farms of any size or shape in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods. The ability to perform simultaneous flights ensures uniform data capture under consistent sunlight conditions, providing higher-quality insights to expedite decision-making.

"The FAA waiver validates the safety and reliability of our multi-drone technology," said Tomer Daniel, Co-founder and CTO of vHive. "It enables operators to perform frequent inspections to detect power loss and anomalies early and maintain optimal energy production, all while reducing costs and enhancing safety." This milestone marks a major step forward for U.S. solar farm owners, enabling them to adopt efficient, cost-effective workflows, bring inspections in-house, and gain greater control over their operations to accelerate repairs and boost operational efficiency.

vHive's end-to-end solution integrates autonomous drone technology with advanced AI-powered analytics to deliver actionable insights. The Digital Twin platform provides both a comprehensive overview and detailed analysis of power anomalies and their impact, helping operators prioritize repairs and minimize downtime. Designed to accommodate solar farms of any scale, the platform transforms solar farm inspections by offering unparalleled speed, accuracy, and simplicity.

This FAA waiver reinforces vHive's leadership in solar-field inspection technology and sets a new benchmark for what is possible in the industry. By making autonomous multi-drone inspections a reality, vHive empowers solar farm operators to digitize their assets with unmatched efficiency, enabling them to focus on maximizing returns.

About vHive

vHive is a global leader in Digital Twin software solutions, accelerating enterprises' digital transformation through data-driven decision-making. Our cutting-edge software enables organizations to deploy autonomous drone hives to digitize infrastructure assets, uncovering new revenue opportunities, reducing operational costs, and enhancing employee safety. Founded in 2016, vHive's impactful solutions span Telecommunications, Renewable Energy, and various other industries, operating across five continents and over 40 countries.

