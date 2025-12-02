vHive Launches Real-Time Solution to Validate As-Built Installations for MNOs

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- vHive , a global leader in infrastructure digitization, announces the launch of On-Site Validation, the first real-time field verification solution that ensures antenna installations match modification plans before the updated configuration goes live. Built to address one of the most costly problems in modern network rollouts, On-Site Validation realigns the delivery chain: It gives MNOs and contractors certainty that every installation is accurate in real time, while contractors confirm antenna installations against plans before leaving the site, reducing revisits that slow deployments and degrade performance.

The rapid pace of upgrades has outgrown the industry's ability to verify the accuracy of installations, creating a gap between what's designed and what is built. Plans shift, on-site conditions change, and crews install equipment using information that's often outdated. With 5G and Fixed Wireless Access heightening the need for precision, this longstanding gap has become a major contributor to rollout delays and performance issues.

vHive's On-Site Validation closes that gap at the moment of installation. The solution is an autonomous, real-time survey, taking only a few minutes, and performed by the contractor immediately after completing installation. Using vHive's patent-pending Augmented Reality technology, contractors can interactively validate alignment between As-Built and As-Planned, detect deviations, and correct issues on the spot. After the contractor verifies all changes are "green lighted" they can leave the site knowing that they will not be required to return for associated rework.

"Installation accuracy has become mission-critical. For the first time, MNOs have a reliable way to ensure that what's engineered is exactly what gets built, without waiting weeks to discover mistakes.

With Telecom infrastructure under unprecedented pressure to deliver faster rollouts and higher performance, On-Site Validation gives operators the assurance they've been missing: true As-Built certainty, delivered in real time and at scale."

Tomer Daniel, CTO, vHive

About vHive

vHive is a global leader in end-to-end digitization solutions, empowering organizations to unlock the full potential of their infrastructure assets through data-driven decision-making. The vHive platform leverages advanced data capture technologies to digitize assets and deliver actionable insights based on AI analytics. Focused on uncovering new revenue opportunities, optimizing operational efficiency, and enhancing safety, vHive helps organizations transform their operations. Founded in 2016, vHive operates across 5 continents and over 40 countries, serving industries such as Telecom, Renewable Energy, and more.

