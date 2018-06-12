vHive Releases AI-based Automatic Workflow for High-Precision Drone Data

"In order to get highly accurate field data, companies are forced to follow a labor-intensive workflow in which they repeatedly mark known ground control points in aerial imagery," said vHive CTO Tomer Daniel. "vHive now provides an advanced AI image analysis engine to fully automate this process. We are able to generate results with an accuracy of 1cm, at a fraction of the time and cost required by human operators, enabling true enterprise scale."

"vHive enables enterprises to scale their drone operations," said vHive CEO Yariv Geller. "vHive's AI uniquely enables enterprises' drone operations to expand from a single drone to a hive. Our Mission AI enables enterprises to launch multi-drone missions, covering areas or assets of any scale or shape, minimizing valuable operator time in the field. Now, with automatic ground control point processing, we are also minimizing precious processing and analysis time while generating better, highly reliable results."

vHive currently provides solutions to companies in a variety of industries ranging from telecom towers, to rail, bridges and civil engineering. In many cases vHive customers require high accuracy data products, including high relative-accuracy (intrinsic to a map or model) and absolute-accuracy (geographic location). This typically required the use of expensive total stations or RTK devices operated by experienced surveyors. These results can now be achieved by using self-locating ground control points and vHive's AI analysis engine. vHive's automated ground control point workflow is already being used on hundreds of sites, generating excellent results for vHive customers.

vHive is the developer of cloud-based AI that enables enterprises to operate autonomous drone hives for the acquisition, management and processing of field data. vHive's Mission AI™ uniquely enables organizations in a variety of industries such as infrastructure, telecom, rail and civil engineering to scale their drone operations. To learn more: www.vHive.ai or try@vHive.ai

