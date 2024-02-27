Vi Accelerates Healthcare and Life Sciences AI Expansion with Senior Advisory Board

Vi Labs

Feb. 27, 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vi, the Enterprise-AI Platform for Health, announced the expanded formation of its Healthcare Advisory Board. This group of Enterprise Healthcare and Pharma industry leaders will provide strategic guidance as the company continues to further penetrate the healthcare sector serving health payers, vendors, providers, and pharma organizations.

"We are excited to welcome this solid group of healthcare and pharma leaders to our Advisory Committee," said Omri Yoffe, CEO at Vi. "Their depth of expertise and diversity of perspectives will be invaluable as we continue advancing our AI product portfolio to drive better health outcomes in Healthcare and Life Science"

The Healthcare Advisory Committee will collaborate with Vi's leadership to provide counsel on topics ranging from emerging technologies, to enhancing the efficiency and quality of healthcare member needs, and to expansion strategy. This input will inform Vi's product roadmap, go-to-market approach, and customer value propositions as the company serves over 100 million members and is expected to continue growing materially in the coming year and beyond.

Vi's Healthcare Advisory Board will now include the following members:

  • Brad Fluegel is a former senior executive at Walgreens and Wellpoint, overseeing strategy and planning. Mr. Fluegel holds a master's degree in public policy from Harvard University and currently lectures at Wharton.
  • Craig Samitt is a former Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota CEO and current ITO Advisors CEO, as a distinguished healthcare leader. With a background in internal medicine, he held significant roles at Anthem, Oliver Wyman, HealthCare Partners, and Dean Health System Inc.
  • Sandra Morgan is a healthcare executive with over 30 years of experience at companies including HCA Healthcare and Pfizer while serving as an active board member in the healthcare and nonprofit sectors.
  • Dr. Sunil Budhrani, with vast emergency medicine experience, offers unique insights as a corporate executive and practicing physician as the CEO & CMO of Innovation Health, pioneers of the CVS-Aetna and INOVA Health System partnership.
  • Nancy Powers leverages 25+ years of leading sales, business development, and marketing in healthcare to consult early-stage companies on strategic growth.
  • Kathleen Frey is an accomplished strategic leader in financial services, specializing in healthcare while building high-performing teams and innovative engagement strategies.
  • John Doyle is a knowledgeable healthcare strategist and operations leader leveraging success in strategy, corporate development, and physician group operations to drive results at Optum and WBA while currently serving as Chief Executive Officer of Minnesota Mental Health Clinics.

Brad Fluegel, Healthcare Advisory Board member, states, "Vi has a commitment to maximizing financial returns and health outcomes through AI capabilities, which aligns with the needs of each stakeholder in the healthcare value chain. Joining the advisory board allows me to contribute strategic insights that will help Vi navigate the complex landscape that is our healthcare system. Together, we will work together to enhance Vi's impact on engagement, healthcare delivery and patient experience, providing the opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to the industry."

"I'm excited about Vi's potential to enhance several crucial layers of the Healthcare ecosystem and value chain through its AI product capabilities portfolio and unique talent. I plan to advise and guide Vi's leadership on leveraging its real-world data and data science capabilities to apply them to specific operational use cases that I believe will impact massive optimization and cost reduction. As a CEO and board member across multiple healthcare organizations, I see here a real opportunity to serve our industry and enable more tailored engagement frameworks to ultimately improve health outcomes." states Craig Samitt, Healthcare Advisory Board member.

The formation of this best-in-class advisory board empowers Vi to better serve health plans, providers, vendors, and pharma companies to optimize member and patient enrollment, engagement, retention, and health outcomes through configurable AI capabilities.

About Vi:

Vi is the Enterprise-AI for Health, helping healthcare, pharma, and wellness organizations maximize member health outcomes and financial returns. VI serves the world's largest health organizations — from Fortune 500 health providers to pharma and consumer brands — helping them maximize acquisition, enrollment, engagement, retention, and health outcomes. The Enterprise-AI platform serves over 100 million members daily and covers an extensive 96% of US Household data. Headquartered in New York City and with teams in Tel Aviv, Boston, Austin, and Nashville, Vi remains committed to leveraging technology and data science to help people live healthy and active lives.

Email [email protected] to learn more

