Vi Labs Powers Nautilus Adaptive Digital Coaching For JRNY Platform Across Bowflex Cardio Equipment

Nine months after launching this joint real-time coaching experience and seeing a 350% increase in usage, the JRNY experience featuring Vi coaching, will be integrated with Bowflex treadmills, indoor cycling bikes, and Max Trainer machines.

Personalized Digital Coaching

Vi and Nautilus are on a mission to leverage data and insights to power personalized and real-time workout experiences at home. JRNY featuring Vi voice-guided coaching is the first experience of its kind, providing a custom one-on-one coaching experience for each user. Vi adaptive audio coaching overlays several visual experiences to deliver dynamic and interactive guided workouts that change with each use. Workouts adapt based on constant learning of the user's activity and preferences. The audio, visual and textual coaching adjusts in real-time to target user abilities and goals in conjunction with real-time tracking and analysis of pacing, cadence, calorie burn and more. JRNY experiences deliver fun and motivating challenges for setting and beating personal records.

"The JRNY platform across Bowflex fitness equipment delivers state of the art personalized and real-time workouts. We're excited to partner with Vi to leverage AI and machine learning to provide the best experiences possible for our customers," said Chris Quatrochi, Nautilus, Inc. SVP, Innovation.

AI Voice Stitching Technology

Stemming from success in the aerospace domain, Vi has built data science solutions to drive individualized health coaching across tens of millions of users. The coaching experience features authentic human voice coaching which is stitched together in real-time using Vi's advanced AI technology. Workout programs are goal-oriented experiences designed by experts in fitness training for both verbally guided as well as visual-only guided workouts.

"The acceleration of the home fitness market combined with Bowflex delivering market-leading products provide an opportunity to enable premium fitness experiences for the mass market. We're excited to partner with Nautilus on a deep level to power personalized and real-time digital coaching experiences at scale," said Vi Labs SVP Strategic Partnerships, Spencer Honeyman.

About Vi Labs, Inc.

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY with subsidiaries in Los Angeles, Boston and Tel Aviv, Israel, Vi is on a mission to democratize personal wellness. Vi partners with industry leaders to deliver white label technology solutions that enable dynamic workout experiences and data science driven off-session engagement. For more information, please visit www.vi-labs.com.

About Nautilus, Inc.

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) is the global leader in innovative home fitness solutions. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes Bowflex®, Nautilus® and Schwinn®, and a broad selection of exercise bikes, cardio equipment and strength training products. Nautilus, Inc. utilizes technology to develop personalized, connected fitness solutions that empower and motivate people to live a healthy lifestyle. The company sells its products through direct and retail channels. Nautilus, Inc. uses the investor relations page of its website (www.nautilusinc.com/investors) to make information available to its investors and the market.

