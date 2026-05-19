Vi Launches Suite of AI Agents for Healthcare, Life Sciences, and Wellness Enterprises; Completes $145M Transaction at $1.64B Valuation

NEW YORK, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vi, the enterprise-AI platform for health, today announced a new suite of vertically specialized AI agents designed to serve as the AI execution layer for healthcare, life sciences, and wellness enterprises. Integrated across Vi's Activate, Engage, and Operate applications, the agents suite drives next-best actions across patients, care teams, and operational workflows.

Vi's suite of AI agents for healthcare, life sciences, and wellness.

Powered by Vi's Data Web - one of the world's largest datasets of clinical, behavioral, and operational signals - the agents enable real-time decisioning and measurable ROI across patient care navigation, physician next-best actions, clinical trial acceleration, drug commercialization, and operational optimization.

Vi already serves 100+ large scale enterprise customers, has helped bring 50+ drugs to market, supports over 190 million lives, and has generated more than $2B in measurable value across partners. Vi believes health abundance in our lifetime is possible - a future in which every person, regardless of wealth or geography, has access to the most precise, predictive, and affordable care medicine can deliver.

In parallel, Vi has completed a $145 million transaction valuing the company at $1.64 billion. The transaction consisted of both secondary and primary capital, aimed at supporting top talent retention and acquisition, investing in Vi's platform and new products, and strengthening the company's balance sheet.

The company's shareholders include General Atlantic, Revelstoke, 1902 Capital managed by The Pritzker Organization, Square Peg, Savano Capital, Island Green and others.

For more information, visit https://vi.co

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SOURCE Vi Labs